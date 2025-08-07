Greek-Bulgarian Police Operation Uncovers Major Cannabis Smuggling Route

Bulgaria Seeks Accountability from Israel over UN Officer’s Death in Gaza
Pre-trial proceedings have been launched in Bulgaria following the death of Captain Marin Marinov
In a coordinated operation between the anti-drug units of the Greek and Bulgarian police, several individuals were arrested in connection with an international cannabis trafficking scheme, authorities in Piraeus confirmed, as reported by BNR.
The investigation began when Greek customs officials intercepted a container at the port of Piraeus containing 560 kilograms of cannabis. The container had been shipped from Canada and was addressed to a Bulgarian company based in Sofia.
Following the discovery, prosecutors authorized a controlled delivery in order to identify those behind the operation. The container was transferred onto a truck and allowed to continue its journey toward Bulgaria under discreet surveillance by Greek law enforcement vehicles.
Once the shipment crossed the border into Bulgaria, local police, already informed about the smuggling route and operational plan, took over. The coordinated surveillance continued as the truck made its way to Sofia.
Upon arrival in the Bulgarian capital, authorities moved in and detained three individuals who had appeared to collect the illicit cargo. The shipment of cannabis was seized, along with the truck used for its transport.
The operation marked a successful cross-border effort between Greek and Bulgarian police forces in disrupting the trafficking channel and apprehending those involved.
