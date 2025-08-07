As Putin and Trump Gear Up to Meet, Majority of Ukrainians Oppose Russian Peace Terms

August 7, 2025, Thursday
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in the near future, according to statements from Russian foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov on August 7. Preparations for the summit are underway, with the location already agreed upon, though specifics of the venue will be announced later. This upcoming meeting will be the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders since Trump assumed office on January 20.

Ushakov confirmed that the initiative for this bilateral summit came from the American side and that the tentative date is set for next week. However, the exact duration of preparations remains uncertain. The announcement follows a recent meeting between Putin and Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, held on August 6, which reportedly lasted about three hours and included discussions on the conflict in Ukraine.

There has also been talk, reportedly introduced by Witkoff, of a possible trilateral meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alongside Putin and Trump. While Moscow has yet to officially respond to this proposal, Zelensky highlighted on August 7 the critical importance of high-level talks to achieve “truly lasting peace.” The Ukrainian president emphasized that direct negotiations between leaders are essential for meaningful progress, stressing the need to agree on timing and agenda.

This diplomatic development comes amid ongoing tensions following Trump’s July 14 ultimatum demanding a Russian ceasefire in Ukraine within 50 days - a deadline Russia has not met, frustrating the U.S. president. Previous direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, such as the Istanbul meeting on July 23, ended without resolution, as Russia declined to commit to a full ceasefire. Zelensky has shown openness to direct dialogue, including three-party discussions with Trump, while Putin has so far avoided personal meetings, opting to send lower-level representatives instead.

To increase pressure on Moscow, the Trump administration has implemented economic sanctions targeting Russia’s oil sector, a crucial source of funding for the war. On August 6, Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on Indian imports due to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

Meanwhile, a recent poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology reveals widespread rejection among Ukrainians of any peace plan shaped by Russian demands. According to the survey, 76% of respondents categorically oppose a peace proposal favoring Russia, viewing Moscow as the aggressor. Only 17% expressed some willingness to accept Russia’s terms for peace.

The poll assessed three conditional peace plans presented to respondents: one from Russia, one from the United States, and a joint proposal by Europe and Ukraine. The Russian plan demands Ukraine significantly reduce its military capabilities, permanently renounce NATO membership, and officially cede control over occupied territories, including Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and parts of Donetsk. In exchange, the U.S. and Europe would lift sanctions, while Ukraine would pursue EU membership. This plan faced near-universal rejection.

The U.S. proposal envisages European countries, excluding the U.S., providing security guarantees to Ukraine, while Russia retains control of occupied regions and the U.S. recognizes Crimea as Russian territory. Sanctions would be lifted gradually, and Ukraine would continue moving toward EU integration. This plan had mixed reception, with 39% supporting it, up from 29% in May, but 49% still opposed.

The joint Europe-Ukraine plan offers security guarantees from both Europe and the U.S., does not recognize Russian control over occupied areas officially, and includes a phased easing of sanctions after peace is established. This proposal was the most accepted, garnering 54% approval.

The KIIS poll was conducted from July 23 to August 4, 2025, interviewing 1,022 adults across Ukraine's government-controlled regions. The statistical margin of error for the survey is approximately 4.1%, with slightly larger errors for subgroups analyzing individual peace plans.

