Westinghouse Partners with Bulgarian Supplier to Boost Kozloduy Nuclear Expansion

Westinghouse Electric Company has taken a significant step by signing its first purchase order with Bulgarian firm MTG-Dolphin AD, advancing the construction of two new nuclear power units using AP1000® technology at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) site. This agreement highlights Westinghouse’s commitment to partnering with local suppliers, emphasizing regional involvement in the expansion of Bulgaria’s nuclear energy capabilities.

The contract covers the development of the "Nuclear Quality Assurance Program" (NQA-1), focusing on embedding a nuclear safety culture, as well as preparing engineering documentation necessary for producing a mock-up and potentially manufacturing a structural module of the AP1000 CA design. This cooperation not only supports the Kozloduy project but also opens doors for MTG-Dolphin AD to engage in other Westinghouse projects across Europe and beyond.

Svetlin Stoyanov, CEO of MTG-Dolphin AD, expressed pride in the company’s role, noting that their involvement underscores the strength and industrial potential of Bulgaria. He affirmed their dedication to contributing to Bulgaria’s nuclear future and to the successful realization of new capacity at Kozloduy, as well as future projects across the continent.

From Westinghouse’s perspective, Dan Lipman, president of the Power Systems business unit, stressed the importance of developing a network of highly qualified Bulgarian suppliers. This strategy aims not only to ensure timely and budget-compliant project delivery but also to generate significant local economic benefits and job creation during the construction phase and the decades of operation to follow.

Westinghouse follows a "buy where we build" philosophy, maximizing local participation. To date, it has signed memoranda of understanding with 30 Bulgarian suppliers to support the AP1000 Kozloduy initiative. These partnerships are intended to offer ongoing opportunities for Bulgarian companies within other nuclear projects utilizing AP1000 technology across Europe and globally. Interested businesses can access more details on becoming Westinghouse suppliers via the Westinghouse Bulgaria website.

The AP1000® reactor stands out as the only Generation III+ nuclear technology in commercial operation today, featuring fully passive safety systems, modular structural design, and the lowest carbon emissions per megawatt-electric generated. Globally, six AP1000® units have achieved world-record operating efficiencies, with twelve more under construction and an additional six approved for future builds. By the decade’s end, 18 AP1000® plants are expected to be operational worldwide. Poland and Ukraine have also selected the AP1000® design for their new nuclear projects, and numerous other sites in Europe, the UK, and North America are evaluating this technology for deployment.

