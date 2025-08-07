Bulgaria Becomes First Country to Ban Nighttime Electric Scooter Riding

Society | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Becomes First Country to Ban Nighttime Electric Scooter Riding Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgaria has become the first country in the world to ban nighttime driving of electric vehicles, including scooters - a move described as unprecedented and problematic by Vladislav Stoitsov, chairman of the Bulgarian Electromobility Association (BAE). Speaking on Nova TV, Stoitsov highlighted the challenges and contradictions emerging from the recent legislative changes that have introduced stricter regulations for electric scooters.

The new law, rushed through Parliament just before the summer recess and lacking public consultation or input from industry experts, mandates that all electric scooters must carry third-party liability insurance by September 7, 2025. However, Stoitsov pointed out a significant practical obstacle: under the Insurance Code, vehicles eligible for such insurance require a chassis number and registration, but the procedures for registering electric scooters have been delegated to individual municipalities. With over 200 municipalities tasked with organizing registrations and a deadline of four months to set up the framework, there is no unified system in place. This legal gap effectively leaves scooter riders in a "gray area," where compliance is demanded but no clear path exists.

Moreover, the outright ban on operating electric scooters at night marks a strict and, in Stoitsov’s view, excessive step. He emphasized that Bulgaria is pioneering this harsh restriction globally, which makes enforcement difficult and questions the law’s overall effectiveness. He criticized lawmakers for passing responsibility to municipalities without providing guidance or resources to implement the changes adequately.

Despite these hurdles, the Bulgarian Electromobility Association expressed willingness to collaborate with Parliament to amend the law and address the contradictions. Stoitsov stressed that beyond regulations, the key to improving safety on the roads, especially for younger riders, lies in comprehensive information campaigns and education. He urged a focus on preventive measures rather than solely punitive ones, highlighting the need to raise awareness about safe scooter use among children and the broader public.

