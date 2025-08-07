Bulgaria’s First 'Stryker' Armored Vehicles Enter Production Ahead of 61st Brigade Deployment

Politics » DEFENSE | August 7, 2025, Thursday
The production of Bulgaria’s first "Stryker" armored combat vehicles for the Land Forces is underway and progressing according to the planned timeline, Brigadier General Stoyan Shopov, Chief of Staff of the Land Forces, confirmed in an interview with the “Bulgarian Army” newspaper.

The vehicles are expected to be transported to the TEREM plant by the end of the year for final assembly. Following this, they will undergo extensive testing before the first batch of weaponry and equipment systems is officially accepted into service and deployed within the 61st Mechanized Brigade.

Under a 2023 contract with the United States, Bulgaria will receive a total of 183 "Stryker" vehicles alongside 15 auxiliary units. The deal, valued at approximately 2.5 billion leva, is structured with payments made in installments, the first of which was completed a year ago, covering ammunition costs.

General Shopov also noted a continuing upward trend in interest among candidates seeking military careers in the Land Forces. The recent June recruitment saw nearly double the number of applicants compared to available positions, with some garrisons, such as those in Yambol and Haskovo, attracting three to four candidates per vacancy. This increased enthusiasm indicates strengthening recruitment prospects for the largest branch of Bulgaria’s armed forces.

