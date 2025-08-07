Euros and Leva: Mandatory Dual Currency Pricing Begins Tomorrow in Bulgaria!

Business | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 11:12
Bulgaria: Euros and Leva: Mandatory Dual Currency Pricing Begins Tomorrow in Bulgaria!

Today, August 7, marks the final day for businesses in Bulgaria to prepare for the mandatory display of prices in both leva and euros. As part of the Euro Introduction Act, the regulation enters into force on August 8, requiring retailers to list both currencies on all goods and services. Labels must show prices in the same font and size for both currencies, though the law does not specify which should appear first - leva or euro.

Certain sectors, however, are granted more time. For example, publishers and educational suppliers must implement dual pricing for books, textbooks, and learning materials starting January 1, 2026. Gas stations will show fuel prices in both currencies on the price board, but only one currency will be shown on the dispenser display.

Taxi services received an extension on part of the requirement. While their fare lists must display prices in both currencies starting August 8, the obligation for receipts to include both leva and euro values takes effect on October 31. This measure comes after industry representatives raised concerns about technical and operational difficulties.

As some retailers begin early implementation, confusion has already emerged among consumers. The similarity between euro and leva pricing, where a figure like “12.99” may appear identical in both formats, has led to cases of mistaken assumptions at the register. Shoppers are reporting unexpected totals, only realizing the price was in euros after the transaction.

In response, the Consumer Protection Commission has committed to monitoring compliance closely. It emphasized that all pricing must be clearly visible, easily readable, and non-misleading. Any attempt to present prices in a deceptive manner, whether intentional or due to poor formatting, will be penalized.

The overall aim, authorities say, is to guide the public through a smooth and transparent transition to the euro, minimizing disruption while maintaining price clarity.

