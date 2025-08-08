Bulgaria's Pleven Faces Day and Night Water Cuts as Supplies Dwindle

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Pleven Faces Day and Night Water Cuts as Supplies Dwindle

Starting today, the Bulgarian city of Pleven and nearby settlements will be subject to a scheduled water restriction, imposed both during nighttime and daylight hours. The local Water Supply and Sewerage Department has announced that the measure is necessary due to the continuing decrease in the volume of water entering the system.

According to the outlined schedule, adapted to the current capacity of the regional water infrastructure, specific timeframes for suspension have been defined for each area.

In the town of Dolna Mitropolia and the town of Trastenik, as well as the villages of Bivolare, Bukovlak, Opanets, Pobeda, and Yasen, water will be cut off twice daily: from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., and again from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Another group of villages - Bohot, Brestovets, Kashin, Laskar, Nikolaevo, Ralevo, and Todorovo - will experience water suspension from 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., and additionally between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

In the regional center of Pleven, the planned shutdown will occur from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., with a second interval from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The authorities have not specified how long the regime will remain in force but suggest it is a response to a critical reduction in available water resources.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: water, Pleven, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Archaeologists Unearth Medieval ‘City of the Hobbits’ at Perperikon

Archaeologists at Perperikon have unearthed new discoveries, shedding further light on the site's medieval past

Society » Archaeology | August 8, 2025, Friday // 23:00

As Eurozone Entry Nears, Bulgarian Traders Show Signs of Strain

The executive director of the Association for Modern Trade, Nikolay Valkanov, expressed serious concerns about the government’s recent regulatory actions and legislative changes surrounding Bulgaria's eurozone transition

Business | August 8, 2025, Friday // 23:00

'Touch, Look, Tilt': Bulgarian Authorities Advise Vigilance Against Counterfeit Euros

In an operation carried out by Sofia’s Economic Police, three individuals were arrested for attempting to distribute counterfeit €200 notes totaling €10,000

Business » Finance | August 8, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Sunny and Hot August 8 Ahead for Bulgaria, Breezy on the Coast

Thursday will bring predominantly sunny skies across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 17:52

Bulgaria Becomes First EU Country to Launch Upgraded Border Transit System

Bulgaria has become the first European Union Member State to roll out the latest version of the New Computerised Transit System (NTIS), marking a significant step forward in the modernization of border control and customs procedures

World » EU | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Bulgarian Businesses Face 25 Million-Euro Expense to Update Cash Registers Ahead of Euro Adoption

Businesses face a 50 million leva expense to update cash registers for dual currency use, euros and leva, ahead of Bulgaria’s eurozone entry

Business | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 15:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Sunny and Hot August 8 Ahead for Bulgaria, Breezy on the Coast

Thursday will bring predominantly sunny skies across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 17:52

The Situation in Bulgaria: Sakar Blaze Reaches Highway, Pirin Fires Persist, Veliko Tarnovo Arson Case Deepens

The wildfire in the Sakar region, near Harmanli, has raged for a fourth consecutive day

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 09:20

Why Fires Are Increasing in Bulgaria

The increase in fires in Bulgaria is influenced by several factors, many of which could be managed or mitigated with timely and effective measures

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 08:53

Bulgaria's August 7 Forecast: Coastal Sunshine, Mountain Thunderstorms, and Summer Heat

Overnight, parts of Southern Bulgaria can expect rain and thunderstorms, while the rest of the country will remain mostly clear. Winds will be light and blowing from the north

Society » Environment | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Water Supply Breakdown Leaves Veliko Tarnovo and 10 Bulgarian Villages Without Access

A serious water supply disruption has left the city of Veliko Tarnovo and ten surrounding villages without access to water

Society » Environment | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 13:17

Bulgarian Authorities Contain Sakar Blaze, Pirin Fire Still Smoldering After 12 Days

The wildfire in the Sakar mountain region has been brought under control and currently poses no threat to nearby settlements

Society » Environment | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 12:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria