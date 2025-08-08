Bulgaria's Pleven Faces Day and Night Water Cuts as Supplies Dwindle

Starting today, the Bulgarian city of Pleven and nearby settlements will be subject to a scheduled water restriction, imposed both during nighttime and daylight hours. The local Water Supply and Sewerage Department has announced that the measure is necessary due to the continuing decrease in the volume of water entering the system.

According to the outlined schedule, adapted to the current capacity of the regional water infrastructure, specific timeframes for suspension have been defined for each area.

In the town of Dolna Mitropolia and the town of Trastenik, as well as the villages of Bivolare, Bukovlak, Opanets, Pobeda, and Yasen, water will be cut off twice daily: from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., and again from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Another group of villages - Bohot, Brestovets, Kashin, Laskar, Nikolaevo, Ralevo, and Todorovo - will experience water suspension from 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., and additionally between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

In the regional center of Pleven, the planned shutdown will occur from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., with a second interval from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The authorities have not specified how long the regime will remain in force but suggest it is a response to a critical reduction in available water resources.