Foreign Tourist Drowns in Bulgaria: Two Fatalities in One Day at Sunny Beach

Two men drowned on August 6 along the beach of the Sunny Beach resort on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, authorities have confirmed. In both cases, the victims were pulled from the water in a helpless state and could not be saved despite lifeguards’ and medics’ efforts.

The first incident occurred shortly after 10:00 a.m., when a man was retrieved from the sea in front of a popular disco, near lifeguard post No. 4. The individual, whose identity remains unknown, is believed to be between 60 and 70 years old. Described as heavily built with sparse gray hair, the man was declared dead by the medical team called to the scene. His body was transported to the Department of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy. An investigation has been launched.

Later the same day, at approximately 3:30 p.m., another emergency was reported near lifeguard post No. 20, close to a hotel on the same beach. A 93-year-old Polish tourist was pulled from the sea after being spotted in distress. Although first responders attempted to revive him, he died shortly after. His body was also sent for an autopsy at the regional hospital. Police have initiated pre-trial proceedings.

The two drownings occurred within hours of each other along the same stretch of coastline, raising concerns about swimming safety at the resort.