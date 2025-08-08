Foreign Tourist Drowns in Bulgaria: Two Fatalities in One Day at Sunny Beach

Society » INCIDENTS | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 10:25
Bulgaria: Foreign Tourist Drowns in Bulgaria: Two Fatalities in One Day at Sunny Beach @Pixabay

Two men drowned on August 6 along the beach of the Sunny Beach resort on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, authorities have confirmed. In both cases, the victims were pulled from the water in a helpless state and could not be saved despite lifeguards’ and medics’ efforts.

The first incident occurred shortly after 10:00 a.m., when a man was retrieved from the sea in front of a popular disco, near lifeguard post No. 4. The individual, whose identity remains unknown, is believed to be between 60 and 70 years old. Described as heavily built with sparse gray hair, the man was declared dead by the medical team called to the scene. His body was transported to the Department of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy. An investigation has been launched.

Later the same day, at approximately 3:30 p.m., another emergency was reported near lifeguard post No. 20, close to a hotel on the same beach. A 93-year-old Polish tourist was pulled from the sea after being spotted in distress. Although first responders attempted to revive him, he died shortly after. His body was also sent for an autopsy at the regional hospital. Police have initiated pre-trial proceedings.

The two drownings occurred within hours of each other along the same stretch of coastline, raising concerns about swimming safety at the resort.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sunny Beach, drowned, Bulgaria, Polish

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Archaeologists Unearth Medieval ‘City of the Hobbits’ at Perperikon

Archaeologists at Perperikon have unearthed new discoveries, shedding further light on the site's medieval past

Society » Archaeology | August 8, 2025, Friday // 23:00

As Eurozone Entry Nears, Bulgarian Traders Show Signs of Strain

The executive director of the Association for Modern Trade, Nikolay Valkanov, expressed serious concerns about the government’s recent regulatory actions and legislative changes surrounding Bulgaria's eurozone transition

Business | August 8, 2025, Friday // 23:00

'Touch, Look, Tilt': Bulgarian Authorities Advise Vigilance Against Counterfeit Euros

In an operation carried out by Sofia’s Economic Police, three individuals were arrested for attempting to distribute counterfeit €200 notes totaling €10,000

Business » Finance | August 8, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Sunny and Hot August 8 Ahead for Bulgaria, Breezy on the Coast

Thursday will bring predominantly sunny skies across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 17:52

Bulgaria Becomes First EU Country to Launch Upgraded Border Transit System

Bulgaria has become the first European Union Member State to roll out the latest version of the New Computerised Transit System (NTIS), marking a significant step forward in the modernization of border control and customs procedures

World » EU | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Bulgarian Businesses Face 25 Million-Euro Expense to Update Cash Registers Ahead of Euro Adoption

Businesses face a 50 million leva expense to update cash registers for dual currency use, euros and leva, ahead of Bulgaria’s eurozone entry

Business | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 15:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Romanian Driver Detained After Serious Crash in Central Bulgaria

A Romanian national has been arrested in connection with a serious road accident that occurred on the northern section of the Hainboaz (Republika) Pass on Friday

Society » Incidents | August 2, 2025, Saturday // 16:07

Nine Hospitalized, Including Children, After Early Morning Accident in Central Bulgaria

Nine people, including children, were injured early this morning in a serious traffic accident involving three cars at the Hainboaz (Republika) Pass

Society » Incidents | August 1, 2025, Friday // 11:24

Pit Bull Attack Injures Family and Dog Near Nessebar

In the village of Kosharitsa near Nessebar, a pit bull attacked three people and their dog

Society » Incidents | July 28, 2025, Monday // 17:04

Bulgaria: 15-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Fall from Fifth Floor in Kiten

A 15-year-old boy from Bansko is in critical condition after falling from the fifth floor of a hotel in Kiten, Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | July 28, 2025, Monday // 11:18

Black Panther Spotted Again Near Shumen, Authorities Renew Warnings

Authorities in Shumen have received a fresh alert regarding the black panther believed to be roaming the area around the Shumen Plateau Nature Park

Society » Incidents | July 18, 2025, Friday // 08:53

Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Soldier Fatally Shoots Young Man at Celebration

In the Bulgarian village of Karavelovo near Karlovo, a tragic incident occurred during a celebration when a young man was fatally shot by a soldier

Society » Incidents | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria