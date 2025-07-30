Dodik Loses Mandate, Gains Momentum? Serbian Strongman Calls for Referendum in Bosnia

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 10:23
Bulgaria: Dodik Loses Mandate, Gains Momentum? Serbian Strongman Calls for Referendum in Bosnia

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Bosnia and Herzegovina has officially annulled Milorad Dodik’s presidential mandate after a final court ruling upheld his conviction, sparking a sharp political response from the Republika Srpska (RS) leader. On August 1, the Court of Appeals upheld a one-year prison sentence against Dodik and barred him from holding public office for six years. He was convicted for deliberately failing to implement decisions issued by the High Representative, Christian Schmidt.

In response to the CEC's move on August 6, Dodik stated that a referendum would be held in RS to determine the next steps, emphasizing that the people, not the CEC, had granted him his mandate. He argued that the Commission had no authority to revoke something it did not confer and signaled that the RS National Assembly would likely initiate the referendum process soon.

Dodik framed the decision as an existential threat to Republika Srpska, stating that the measures coming from Sarajevo amounted to a “death sentence” for the entity’s Constitution. He once again rejected the legitimacy of High Representative Schmidt, calling all related decisions unconstitutional and attributing the latest developments to what he described as Sarajevo’s ongoing separatist agenda.

I have no illusions about complete unity, but I trust the people,” Dodik said, urging Serbs in RS to rally behind the entity's institutions.

The CEC’s revocation followed the finalization of Dodik’s conviction, which stemmed from his refusal to comply with Schmidt’s blocking of two RS laws: one negating the enforcement of state Constitutional Court rulings within RS, and another altering regulations on the publication of official documents. Dodik had moved forward with legislative actions in defiance of these blocks.

Dodik’s legal team has announced intentions to appeal the decision to the Constitutional Court. Meanwhile, he publicly denounced the CEC’s ruling on social media, labeling it as more "nonsense from Sarajevo" and asserting that "surrender is not an option."

Nenad Stevandic, Speaker of the RS Assembly, dismissed the CEC’s authority to exclude Dodik from politics, stating that his influence remains intact due to the electoral backing he commands. He emphasized that Dodik’s support base is stronger than any political figure in Bosnia and Herzegovina, describing it as both a historical and current reality.

At an emergency government session, the RS authorities adopted eight conclusions, among them a formal rejection of the state court’s ruling. Political parties across the entity were urged to defend both Dodik and the institutional integrity of Republika Srpska, as tensions between the two entities deepen over the enforcement of state and international rulings.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dodik, Serbian, Bosnia

Related Articles:

Thousands of Serbs Acquiring Bulgarian Passports Sparks Identity Debate in Serbia

According to an article published by the Serbian news outlet Niške Vesti, Bulgaria is “quietly advancing” its influence in Southern Serbia by way of citizenship

World » Southeast Europe | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 14:04

Denial as a Threat to the Balkans: Marking 30 Years Since the Srebrenica Genocide

On the 30th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide: Manipulating Truth as a Strategy for the “Serb World”

Novinite Insider » Opinions | July 11, 2025, Friday // 15:24

Bulgaria's Kostadinov Met with Sanctioned RS President Milorad Dodik in Banja Luka

Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska (RS), announced on the social platform X that he met with Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of Bulgaria’s Revival party,

Politics | April 28, 2025, Monday // 11:54

EU Rejects Serbia's False 'Shopi Nation' and 'Surdulica Martyrs' Claims Against Bulgaria

The European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) has rejected Serbian propaganda related to the so-called "Shopi nation" in Bulgaria and the so-called "Surdulica martyrs

Politics | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Vucic in Bulgaria: Urgent Talks with Radev and a Warning About Regional Security

During his visit to Sofia, Bulgaria, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic emphasized the importance of Bulgaria as a neighboring country and extended an invitation for Bulgaria to take part in Expo 2027

Politics | April 4, 2025, Friday // 09:40

Serbia Appoints Military Intelligence Officer as New Ambassador to Bulgaria

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has appointed Milan Ravic as Serbia's new ambassador to Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 12:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Bulgarian Academics and Diplomats Accused of Undermining Vucic Regime in Controversial Serbian Film

A recent "investigative film" broadcast in Belgrade accuses Bulgaria of orchestrating a "Color Revolution" aimed at destabilizing Serbia

World » Southeast Europe | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Greece Seeks to Expand US Military Footprint with New Base Negotiations

Negotiations between Greece and the United States are ongoing concerning the establishment of new military bases on Greek territory

World » Southeast Europe | August 4, 2025, Monday // 13:47

Greek Opposition Backs Mayor in Escalating Dispute with Israeli Diplomat

Tensions between the Israeli ambassador to Greece and the mayor of Athens have escalated into a political controversy, drawing in opposition parties and prompting calls for government intervention

World » Southeast Europe | August 4, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Thousands of Serbs Acquiring Bulgarian Passports Sparks Identity Debate in Serbia

According to an article published by the Serbian news outlet Niške Vesti, Bulgaria is “quietly advancing” its influence in Southern Serbia by way of citizenship

World » Southeast Europe | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 14:04

Bulgaria and North Macedonia Accelerate Corridor 8 Completion with €279 Million Investment and Tunnel Agreement

Public procurement procedures have been launched for two significant railway infrastructure projects in Bulgaria

World » Southeast Europe | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 15:37

Major Reform in Greece: ATM Withdrawals and Account Checks to Become Free

The Greek Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, announced a new set of regulations aimed at strictly limiting ATM fees across the country

World » Southeast Europe | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria