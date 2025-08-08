The Situation in Bulgaria: Sakar Blaze Reaches Highway, Pirin Fires Persist, Veliko Tarnovo Arson Case Deepens

The wildfire in the Sakar region, near Harmanli, has raged for a fourth consecutive day, scorching over 30,000 decares of land. Yesterday, the flames reached the Maritsa highway, threatening nearby infrastructure, including a truck stop with a motel and a commercial site. Thanks to timely firefighting efforts, the facilities were protected from damage.

The highway remained closed for nearly eight hours between the “Topolovgrad” and “Lyubimets” junctions due to heavy smoke. A partial state of emergency was declared in Lyubimets Municipality after the fire entered the land near the village of Yerusalimovo. While there is no immediate risk to residential areas, concerns remain about potential flare-ups.

As of Thursday morning, the situation had stabilized. According to Senior Commissioner Dimitar Chakalov, Director of the Haskovo Regional Fire Department, 17 fire trucks are stationed around the affected area for monitoring and containment. Traffic along the Maritsa Motorway has since resumed.

Difficult Terrain Hampers Pirin Efforts

Meanwhile, firefighting teams continue their battle in the Pirin region, particularly near the village of Ploski. The area is difficult to access, presenting additional challenges for responders. Over 60 firefighters and forestry workers are engaged in the effort, and aerial assistance remains on standby if the situation worsens.

Fire safety officials have warned that wind continues to be the main risk factor. According to Alexander Dzhartov, Director of Fire Safety and Population Protection, even fires that have been brought under control could reignite if weather conditions shift.

Winds, Terrain Complicate Suppression

The strong afternoon winds and complex terrain are making it difficult to fully contain the fires. Dzhartov emphasized that while most outbreaks can be controlled in calm conditions, sudden changes in wind patterns severely hamper efforts. Fire crews are therefore working extended hours, including overnight and early morning shifts, to keep the situation under control.

Data provided by the fire service shows an average of around 120 fires per day in recent days. In July alone, nearly 3,500 fires were reported - an increase of about 20% compared to the same period last year. Officials attribute the spike to persistent high temperatures, human negligence, and increased fire load in forested areas.

Harmanli Fire: No Immediate Threat to Settlements

According to Chakalov, the situation in the Harmanli region remains serious but manageable. Though there are still smoldering hotspots, no evacuations have been ordered, and no towns or villages are currently under threat. The section of the fire that reached and briefly crossed the Maritsa River and the highway has now been contained. No additional volunteers or aircraft are needed at this stage.

Wind remains the main variable, with firefighters bracing for a potential resurgence of the fire in the afternoon. Authorities continue to monitor the scene closely.

Veliko Tarnovo Arson Case Under Review

In a separate development, the Court of Appeal in Sofia is reviewing the detention of Stoyan Denchev, who was caught on municipal surveillance cameras deliberately setting a fire in a forest area between two neighborhoods in Veliko Tarnovo. Prosecutors have charged him with terrorism, accusing him of intentionally causing panic and endangering public safety.

Denchev’s prior court hearing concluded with the judge ordering his continued detention, citing his awareness of the potential damage and the heightened risk posed by his actions. If convicted, Denchev faces a prison sentence ranging from five to fifteen years.

