Bulgarian Businesses Face 25 Million-Euro Expense to Update Cash Registers Ahead of Euro Adoption
Businesses face a 50 million leva expense to update cash registers for dual currency use, euros and leva, ahead of Bulgaria’s eurozone entry
Russia has carried out a drone strike on a gas facility in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, targeting infrastructure connected to the supply of liquefied natural gas transported via Bulgaria. According to Ukrainian officials, the attack hit an interconnection point in the Izmail district, where gas from the Trans-Balkan pipeline, which passes through Bulgaria and Romania, enters Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the Russian strike was aimed at the village of Novosilske, located near the border with Romania, where the Orlovka gas metering station is situated. This facility is part of a recently launched arrangement to import LNG from the U.S. and Azerbaijan. Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz had just signed an agreement with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR to use the Trans-Balkan corridor for deliveries, marking a significant step in diversifying Ukraine’s energy supplies.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed responsibility for the strike, asserting that the facility was supplying the Ukrainian military. However, Kyiv has strongly denied this, stressing that the target was a civilian energy infrastructure site. Ukrainian authorities condemned the attack as an attempt to undermine preparations for the upcoming winter heating season.
“This was a deliberate strike against our efforts to secure heat and energy for the cold months,” President Zelensky said, calling the action “cynical” and consistent with Russia’s broader strategy of targeting Ukraine’s energy sector.
The Energy Ministry in Kyiv reported that dozens of drones were used in the assault, describing it as an open act of aggression aimed at both damaging critical infrastructure and disrupting Ukraine’s international partnerships. Officials also suggested that Russia intended to damage Ukraine’s ties with Azerbaijan, the U.S., and European allies by targeting a facility central to recent energy cooperation.
The scale of damage to the Orlovka gas metering station remains unclear, and Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed whether the site has resumed operations. However, it was noted that 400,000 cubic meters of gas were scheduled to transit through the station today. The situation is still developing as assessments of the aftermath continue.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in the near future
U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing for a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week, followed by a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin
In the early hours of August 6, Russian forces launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, resulting in two deaths and injuring ten people, including four children
Czech President Petr Pavel has acknowledged that Ukraine’s continued existence as a sovereign state could require accepting the temporary occupation of part of its territory by Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed that the conditions he set for ending the war in Ukraine in the summer of 2024
The number of casualties from the Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv during the night of July 30–31 has increased to 28
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink