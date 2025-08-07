Russia Targets Ukrainian Gas Station Linked to Bulgaria-Azerbaijan LNG Route

Russia has carried out a drone strike on a gas facility in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, targeting infrastructure connected to the supply of liquefied natural gas transported via Bulgaria. According to Ukrainian officials, the attack hit an interconnection point in the Izmail district, where gas from the Trans-Balkan pipeline, which passes through Bulgaria and Romania, enters Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the Russian strike was aimed at the village of Novosilske, located near the border with Romania, where the Orlovka gas metering station is situated. This facility is part of a recently launched arrangement to import LNG from the U.S. and Azerbaijan. Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz had just signed an agreement with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR to use the Trans-Balkan corridor for deliveries, marking a significant step in diversifying Ukraine’s energy supplies.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed responsibility for the strike, asserting that the facility was supplying the Ukrainian military. However, Kyiv has strongly denied this, stressing that the target was a civilian energy infrastructure site. Ukrainian authorities condemned the attack as an attempt to undermine preparations for the upcoming winter heating season.

“This was a deliberate strike against our efforts to secure heat and energy for the cold months,” President Zelensky said, calling the action “cynical” and consistent with Russia’s broader strategy of targeting Ukraine’s energy sector.

The Energy Ministry in Kyiv reported that dozens of drones were used in the assault, describing it as an open act of aggression aimed at both damaging critical infrastructure and disrupting Ukraine’s international partnerships. Officials also suggested that Russia intended to damage Ukraine’s ties with Azerbaijan, the U.S., and European allies by targeting a facility central to recent energy cooperation.

The scale of damage to the Orlovka gas metering station remains unclear, and Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed whether the site has resumed operations. However, it was noted that 400,000 cubic meters of gas were scheduled to transit through the station today. The situation is still developing as assessments of the aftermath continue.