Why Fires Are Increasing in Bulgaria

The increase in fires in Bulgaria is influenced by several factors, many of which could be managed or mitigated with timely and effective measures, explained Eng. Petar Dishkov, a forestry expert from the Branch Chamber of the Woodworking and Furniture Industry, in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio.

One key issue is the accumulation of dry, fallen trees and other combustible material in forests. Dishkov emphasized that proper forest management reduces this fuel load, making fires less likely to ignite and spread rapidly. While clear guidelines exist for fire prevention and control, their practical application often falls short, particularly regarding the maintenance of infrastructure and access roads necessary for quick firefighting response.

Dishkov noted that if fires are contained within the first hour or two and firefighting efforts begin promptly, controlling them becomes much more feasible. However, such efficiency depends heavily on the availability of roads and suitable equipment. While aerial firefighting equipment can assist, it is costly and considered supplementary, with additional support mechanisms available through the European Union.

Another overlooked aspect is Bulgaria’s demographic challenge. About half of the country has become a “demographic desert,” meaning fewer people and volunteers are available locally to assist in fire suppression efforts, which are crucial for timely response.

The expert also pointed out that the ecological damage from forest fires is often underestimated. A single significant fire can set forest development back by 50 to 100 years, leading to long-term environmental degradation and increased vulnerability to natural disasters.

Adding to the problem is the crisis in Bulgaria’s forestry sector. Many forests are aging and drying out en masse, increasing their susceptibility to fires. The woodworking and furniture industries, which provide employment in mountainous regions and help support local economies, are facing widespread bankruptcies, further weakening the regional capacity to manage forests effectively.

Milen Dankov, representing the National Association of Volunteers in Bulgaria, agreed that rural depopulation significantly contributes to the rapid spread of fires. Abandoned homes and yards left unmaintained create additional fire risks. He also stressed that preventive measures are often delayed and highlighted the importance of educating the population, especially children, about environmental care and fire prevention from an early age.

Dankov underlined the need for better and more modern equipment for both professional firefighters and volunteers. Furthermore, he called for joint training programs between these groups to improve coordination during fire emergencies.

He shared that the volunteer unit in Sofia Municipality, which he leads, has grown to 85 members in recent years and has expanded its activities beyond the capital, demonstrating the valuable role volunteers can play in fire management.

In summary, the rise in fires in Bulgaria is linked to forest fuel accumulation due to insufficient management, demographic decline reducing firefighting manpower, aging and drying forests, and economic difficulties in related industries. Addressing these challenges requires improved forest maintenance, infrastructure, public education, volunteer involvement, and better-equipped firefighting teams.

Source: BNR interview