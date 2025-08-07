Bulgaria Among EU’s Most Declining Populations as Demographic Shifts Intensify

Society | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 08:11
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Among EU’s Most Declining Populations as Demographic Shifts Intensify Photo: Stella Ivanova

Over the past two decades, Bulgarians rank among the top three populations in the European Union that have experienced significant decline. Across the EU, the share of children in the population has fallen, marriages are increasingly rare, and one in four newborns last year had a mother from an immigrant background. The latest European statistics shed light on these demographic trends.

Eurostat data shows the EU population grew by 4% over 20 years, concentrated mainly in five countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Poland, which together account for nearly 70% of the total. Smaller populations include Malta, with around half a million inhabitants. Bulgaria’s population stands at approximately 6.4 million, placing it 15th in size among EU member states.

Within this timeframe, 19 countries saw population growth while 8 experienced decline. Luxembourg’s population doubled, followed by Malta and Ireland, which increased by about one-third. Bulgaria saw a notable 17% reduction, equivalent to a loss of roughly 1.3 million people, second only to Latvia’s 18% decrease.

Women outnumber men by about 9 million in the EU, averaging 104 women per 100 men. Bulgaria has one of the highest female-to-male ratios at 108 women per 100 men, with Latvia holding the record for the largest gender imbalance. Conversely, Malta, Sweden, Luxembourg, and Slovenia report more men than women.

The average European age is approaching 45, up five years from two decades ago. Romania’s population has aged the most, while Ireland retains the youngest demographic, with 25% under 19 years old. France and Sweden follow closely. Notably, the under-19 age group has shrunk in every member state during this period. Italy leads in the share of elderly residents, with a quarter of its population over 65, followed by Portugal, with Bulgaria ranking third for the proportion of senior citizens.

Marriage rates continue to decline EU-wide, with nearly half of last year’s births occurring outside marriage. Fewer than 2 million weddings took place, amounting to just four marriages per 1,000 people. Romania had the highest marriage rate, while Bulgaria ranks near the bottom, ahead only of Italy and Slovenia. Those who marry are also doing so later, with the average age in Spain and Sweden rising to 37. Divorce rates have similarly decreased.

Immigration remains a significant factor shaping the EU’s demographic landscape. In the past year, about 6 million people migrated into the union. Of these, 5 million came from non-EU countries, primarily Syria, Morocco, and Albania, while 1 million moved from one member state to another, with most migrants originating from Romania, Italy, and Poland.

