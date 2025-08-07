Bulgarian Businesses Face 25 Million-Euro Expense to Update Cash Registers Ahead of Euro Adoption

Businesses face a 50 million leva expense to update cash registers for dual currency use, euros and leva, ahead of Bulgaria’s eurozone entry. Employers guarantee that by October 8, all fiscal devices will be ready to issue receipts in both currencies. The IT sector reports no major software problems, yet service centers authorized to update older machines anticipate challenges due to the manual nature of the installations required on thousands of outdated devices.

Small business owners express concern over the process. Krasimira Bozukova, who runs two stores, shared that her cash registers will be updated online today. She explained, “We are currently coordinating with the company on when to update. We expect the system to automatically integrate the euro alongside the leva, after which a cash receipt should print. Then, we’ll receive instructions from the company on next steps. For now, we’re waiting for that receipt.”

However, this update service comes at a cost. Bozukova noted that each cash register must be updated separately, with fees around 120 leva per device - a significant expense for small businesses.

Across Bulgaria, there are nearly 460,000 fiscal devices needing this “pre-fiscalization.” Business representatives estimate the total cost to be between 50 and 100 leva per device (25 and 50 euros), adding up to about 50 million leva for the entire sector. Dobrin Ivanov, executive director of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria (AICB), described the cost as “extraordinary” and unplanned in budgets. Still, he emphasized that businesses accept this investment, recognizing the long-term advantages of eurozone membership outweigh the immediate financial strain.

The government has granted a two-month grace period for businesses to complete the necessary upgrades. Until October 8, the Consumer Protection Commission, National Revenue Agency, Bulgarian National Bank, and Financial Supervision Commission will issue written warnings rather than fines for receipts showing prices in both leva and euros. Ivanov called the extension “a great relief” and believes the timeframe is sufficient to meet all fiscal and legal requirements.

From a technical standpoint, the IT industry confirms that software upgrades alone are manageable. Dobroslav Dimitrov, chairman of the Bulgarian Employers' Association Innovative Technologies (BRAIT), explained the complexity lies in the diversity of systems that must be individually updated. While newer devices can be updated online swiftly, older models rely on slower, manual processes, creating logistical challenges.

A significant hurdle remains the certification and reconfiguration of older fiscal devices by manufacturers and authorized service centers. Dimitrov warned that many of these older devices will likely miss initial deadlines but predicted the backlog will be addressed over time. He also highlighted the ongoing fight within the software sector to achieve full software-based fiscalization in Bulgaria.

Currently, only about 55% of cash registers have been adapted to handle euro transactions, according to industry estimates, signaling a considerable effort still required in the months ahead.