Bulgaria's August 7 Forecast: Coastal Sunshine, Mountain Thunderstorms, and Summer Heat

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's August 7 Forecast: Coastal Sunshine, Mountain Thunderstorms, and Summer Heat Photo: Stella Ivanova

Overnight, parts of Southern Bulgaria can expect rain and thunderstorms, while the rest of the country will remain mostly clear. Winds will be light and blowing from the north.

On Thursday, the weather will be largely sunny across Bulgaria, though cloud development is expected during the day. Isolated rain showers accompanied by thunder are likely, especially over mountainous regions. Winds will be light across most areas, picking up to moderate speeds in Eastern Bulgaria and coming from the north-northeast. Daytime temperatures will range between 29°C and 34°C, with Sofia expected to see around 29°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will be predominantly sunny, although some cloud cover may appear in the afternoon. No rainfall is expected. Winds from the east-northeast will be moderate to strong. Temperatures along the coast will vary between 27°C and 30°C. The sea water will be warm - between 26°C and 27°C - with wave heights reaching 2 to 3 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the day will start mostly sunny. During the afternoon, cumulus clouds are expected to form, bringing local rain showers and thunder. Winds will be moderate, coming from the northeast. At 1,200 metres, temperatures will reach around 25°C, while at 2,000 metres, highs will be near 15°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

