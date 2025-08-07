Water Supply Breakdown Leaves Veliko Tarnovo and 10 Bulgarian Villages Without Access

Bulgaria: Water Supply Breakdown Leaves Veliko Tarnovo and 10 Bulgarian Villages Without Access

A serious water supply disruption has left the city of Veliko Tarnovo and ten surrounding villages without access to water. The incident, caused by a major failure along the main water pipeline serving the region, occurred early this morning and prompted an immediate emergency response.

Repair crews from the "Yovkovtsi" Water and Sewerage Company, working in coordination with municipal teams, quickly identified the damaged section near the Buzludzha district diversion point. Additional heavy machinery was dispatched to the site to speed up the repair process, while municipal specialists remained in constant contact with the crews on the ground.

The villages currently affected include Samovodene, Belyakovets, Shemshevo, Ledenik, Pushevo, Momin Sbor, Vetrintsi, Balvan, Novo Selo, and Emen. Mayor Daniel Panov confirmed the scope of the disruption and noted that efforts have been intensified to restore the supply as soon as possible.

According to the latest information provided by "Yovkovtsi", water supply is expected to resume by midnight, or potentially earlier if work progresses ahead of schedule. Mayor Panov also reassured residents that every available resource is being used to resolve the issue without delay.

However, the mayor emphasized that such incidents underscore the urgent need for long-term infrastructure improvements. He pointed out that the current disruption once again highlights the vulnerability of the aging Western diversion route from Veliko Tarnovo to the village of Emen.

To address this, plans are underway to fully replace the 30-kilometer pipeline. Panov stated that he has raised the matter with the central government and confirmed that the design phase for the new section will begin within the year.

The local authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely and remain committed to keeping residents informed until the water supply is fully restored.

