Giro d’Italia Will Begin in Bulgaria in 2026

Bulgaria will host the opening stages of the Giro d’Italia in 2026, marking a major milestone in the country’s sporting and tourism calendar. The announcement was made during a joint press briefing by Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh and Sports Minister Ivan Peshev at the Council of Ministers following Wednesday’s cabinet session.

The cabinet gave its backing for the finalization of ongoing talks to bring the prestigious cycling race to Bulgaria, Borshosh said. According to him, Bulgaria had to outperform several other countries also seeking to host the start of the Giro. "This is a transformative event for the host country," he noted, emphasizing the symbolic and practical impact of the race’s presence. The event is expected to significantly enhance Bulgaria’s visibility as a tourist destination.

This is not just a sports event,” Borshosh explained. “It places Bulgaria firmly on the world tourism map and adds a powerful boost to our international image. The benefits for the country’s reputation are immense.

The 2026 edition of the race will feature three stages that will span multiple regions of the country. The route will begin in one part of Bulgaria and finish in another, passing through dozens of municipalities along the way. This, officials noted, will provide a valuable opportunity for regional development and international exposure.

Though the final details of the contract are still being negotiated, including the exact dates, routes, stages, and budget, Borshosh expressed optimism that the full agreement would be completed within the next two months.

We’ve secured the right to host the start of the Giro, but before we can provide full information, we need to complete the contract,” he said. Once finalized, the agreement will enable Bulgaria to host one of the grand tours of professional cycling - a global event that is watched by millions and followed by major international media.

Minister Peshev underscored the significance of the achievement and pointed out the rare opportunity it presents not only for Bulgarian sport but for tourism and infrastructure as well.

This will be the first time that the Giro d’Italia, traditionally associated with Italy, will begin in Bulgaria, turning the country into the launchpad of one of the world’s most celebrated cycling events.

