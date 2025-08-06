State-Owned Stores to Sell Bulgarian Goods at Low Prices, Peevski’s Role Raises Questions

The Bulgarian government has officially approved the creation of a state-owned company named “People Shop” ("Магазин за хората") during its latest cabinet session. The company will operate under the Ministry of Agriculture and will trade in both food and industrial products, with a focus on providing essential goods from Bulgarian producers. These goods are expected to be offered at accessible prices, particularly aimed at smaller and more remote settlements.

The project has a defined social orientation - its mission is to ensure that Bulgarian-made necessities are available across the country and to limit the market’s reliance on imported products. The registered capital of the new company will amount to 10 million leva (5 million euros). The idea had been outlined in the 2025 state budget, with specific instructions that the Council of Ministers take all necessary measures to get the company operational.

Despite this directive being issued months ago, the government's efforts to implement the plan have faced notable delays. Although the budget law, published on March 27, called for the company to be established within a month, the cabinet only adopted the final decision now, nearly five months past the original deadline.

The initiative has drawn political attention and controversy, largely due to its association with DPS-New Beginning leader and oligarch Delyan Peevski, a figure sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act. The concept of state-owned stores, stocked with Bulgarian food and operating with a 10% price markup, was reportedly his proposal. The stores are expected to be housed within the facilities of cooperative organizations connected to the Central Cooperative Union.

However, the project faced resistance, particularly from GERB. According to reporting by Mediapool, Boyko Borissov’s party has been skeptical of Peevski’s idea from the outset. GERB’s experts doubt the plan’s potential to genuinely reduce food prices or bring tangible benefits to local agricultural producers. These concerns reportedly contributed to the long delay in executing the initiative.

In response to GERB's opposition to the state-owned store concept, Peevski allegedly countered with a political move of his own: a proposal to dismantle the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Although the cabinet has now greenlit the project, political divisions remain over its long-term viability and intent. Whether the “People Shop” will truly serve Bulgarian consumers or primarily function as a political instrument remains to be seen.