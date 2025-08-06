Man Found Dead Near Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia

A man was found dead early Tuesday morning near Sector V of Sofia’s Vasil Levski National Stadium, in the Borisova Garden park area. The signal was received by the Emergency Department at 8:10 a.m., prompting a rapid police response. The area has since been cordoned off, with investigators and forensic teams on-site conducting a detailed inspection.

According to initial reports, the body showed signs of trauma - specifically on the head, arms, and legs. The deceased man appears to be between 30 and 35 years old, though his exact identity was not immediately confirmed. Later information, however, suggested he was a 36-year-old tennis coach based in Sofia.

Unofficial sources cited by BNR and other outlets revealed that the man had likely suffered a head injury after colliding with a metal grille located near entrance No. 13 of the stadium. Security camera footage reportedly shows the man arriving at the stadium alone, and there is no evidence pointing to the involvement of other individuals.

One working hypothesis is that the incident may have been accidental. A forensic examination is ongoing, with particular attention to alcohol consumption. Preliminary indications suggest the man may have been under the influence at the time of the incident. Investigators are verifying reports that he was refused entry to a nearby establishment in Borisova Garden due to visible intoxication the night before.

The possibility of an altercation or other incident at the same restaurant is also being explored, although no conclusive details have emerged. Meanwhile, access to the area around the stadium remains restricted as the investigation proceeds. The police presence in Borisova Garden has been significantly increased, and the public is being kept away from the scene to preserve the integrity of the ongoing inquiries.