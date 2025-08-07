Bulgarian Authorities Contain Sakar Blaze, Pirin Fire Still Smoldering After 12 Days

The wildfire in the Sakar mountain region has been brought under control and currently poses no threat to nearby settlements, according to Commissioner Mitko Chakalov, head of the Haskovo Regional Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection.

Despite this progress, operations are continuing today to fully extinguish the fire, which persists in difficult-to-reach ravines. These deep gullies present serious challenges for firefighting teams, as much of the necessary equipment cannot access the terrain.

A total of 16 fire trucks and two tracked machines used for clearing paths are active on site. They are joined by forestry enterprise crews operating three additional fire vehicles, as well as groups of volunteers. Efforts are concentrated in two key sectors - one above the village of Dositeevo and the other near the Maritsa Motorway.

To support the containment efforts and prevent the fire from reaching the highway, a controlled burn was initiated right next to the Maritsa highway by firefighting teams from Haskovo. However, due to the resulting smoke, vehicle traffic has been suspended between kilometer markers 65 and 84 - the stretch between Harmanli and Lyubimets. Drivers are being rerouted through road I-8, passing through both towns.

Dr. Stefka Zdravkova, the regional governor of Haskovo, remains on the ground, monitoring developments closely. She underlined that, while the fire has been stabilized, emergency services continue to operate under heightened alert. She confirmed that two aircraft are still engaged in firefighting operations along the front line toward the village of Yerusalimovo. If conditions worsen near Dositeevo, the Air Force stands ready to deploy a helicopter to assist.

The fire in the Sakar region has already affected over 20,000 acres, Chakalov confirmed. The situation is under control, but the response teams remain committed to preventing any resurgence.

Authorities are calling on the public to act responsibly and avoid behaviors that could trigger new fires. While the situation has improved, the risk remains high due to the difficult terrain and hot conditions.

Meanwhile, firefighting efforts are also continuing in the Pirin mountains, where teams are battling a large smoldering blaze deep within the affected area. The terrain is rugged, with steep rock faces and a thick layer of peat in the lower sections, complicating efforts to reach the fire’s core.

A military helicopter has been deployed to support aerial firefighting operations, which are focused on the most inaccessible zones. The Pirin fire, which has already consumed over 45,000 acres, has been active for twelve days. Authorities remain cautious and are not yet ready to forecast when the fire will be fully extinguished. The Operational Headquarters continues to monitor and adapt the response strategy as conditions evolve.

