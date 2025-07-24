Restored Statue from Heraclea Sintica Unveiled in Sofia after Months-Long Conservation

For the first time, the second marble statue uncovered at Heraclea Sintica, in Bulgaria, has been displayed fully restored - standing tall, with its head in place. The unveiling took place on August 5 at the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences in Sofia, as part of the exhibition “One Head Taller,” organized jointly with the Municipality of Petrich. The statue will remain in Sofia until autumn, after which it will return to the Historical Museum in Petrich.

This newly exhibited statue, human-sized and carved from marble, was discovered in 2024 during archaeological digs led by Prof. Dr. Lyudmil Vagalinski in the Great Canal of Heraclea Sintica, near the village of Rupite. Unlike a previously found statue that required minimal restoration, this one had sustained significant damage - its head detached and multiple structural weaknesses - necessitating transfer to Sofia for a months-long restoration process.

Over the course of more than seven months, experts from the National Academy of Fine Arts, the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, and the National Academy of Arts collaborated on the delicate task of restoring the artifact. The work involved reinforcing the structure, cleaning the surfaces, and ultimately reassembling the statue after it had spent over 1,600 years buried underground.

The restoration process began with a detailed assessment of the marble’s condition and the identification of the degradation it had suffered. Layers of soil were first removed mechanically, followed by ultrasound cleaning to gently lift embedded dirt. Repeated applications of chemical compresses were used to loosen hard mineral crusts and draw out salts absorbed from the soil. This meticulous cleaning brought out the statue’s original surface while helping to prevent further deterioration.

In the course of cleaning, previously unseen fractures and weaknesses in the marble became apparent. To address these, the team inserted carbon anchors - modern counterparts of the ancient iron clamps that were likely used when the statue was originally made. These reinforcements were carefully installed to maintain both the figure’s stability and aesthetic integrity, in strict adherence to contemporary standards for cultural preservation.

The restoration was funded by the National Archaeological Institute with Museum and supported by the National Program for Scientific Infrastructure INFRAMAT, under the Ministry of Education and Science.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hristo Popov, Director of the National Archaeological Institute, emphasized the collective effort behind the restoration. “Partnership is the key word here. This project united experts from multiple institutions and disciplines, each playing a crucial role. Without this joint effort, the final result would not have been possible,” he stated.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov also attended the event and praised the continued exploration of Heraclea Sintica. He noted that while the site has long been recognized for its importance, systematic archaeological work began only in recent decades. “These discoveries don’t just speak of the ancient world - they enrich our present. The emotional impact of connecting with such artifacts is immeasurable,” Zhelyazkov said.

The head of the excavation team, Prof. Dr. Lyudmil Vagalinski, echoed these sentiments, crediting the statue’s restoration to the collaboration between archaeologists, restorers, and other experts. “This statue would not exist in its current form without the teamwork behind it. He will undoubtedly become a draw for cultural tourism, but more importantly, he stands as a monument to Bulgarian expertise.”

Other speakers at the event included Deputy Minister of Culture Assoc. Prof. Todor Chobanov and Deputy President of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Prof. Dr. Emanuil Mutafov, both of whom congratulated the restoration teams on their achievement.

Following its temporary exhibition in Sofia, the statue will be permanently returned to Petrich, adding to the growing collection of restored artifacts from Heraclea Sintica that testify to the rich cultural legacy of the region.