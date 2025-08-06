Tensions Rise in Northern Greece Over Use of Municipal Beaches by Bulgarian Tourists

Tensions are rising in Northern Greece after the Municipal Council of Alexandroupolis reopened the issue of the large number of Bulgarian tourists crowding local beaches. The topic surfaced during a recent session where council members discussed the growing pressure on municipal coastal areas, particularly those used by organized groups arriving from Bulgaria.

Joakim Kalamaris, an economist and businessman, spoke about the situation in an interview with Bulgarian media Nova TV. He confirmed that concerns had indeed been raised at the council level. According to Kalamaris, the problem lies not with the tourists themselves, but with the way some Bulgarian tour operators are conducting business.

“These beaches were initially designated to serve socially vulnerable groups,” Kalamaris explained. “The issue is that Bulgarian tour operators are now using these same beaches as part of their packages and profiting from services that, in Greece, would normally cost at least €1.50.”

He noted that tour packages offered in Bulgaria often include a stay of 3 to 7 days and access to these public beaches, which are either free or very cheap. However, the total price paid by each tourist can reach up to 300 leva (150 euros), raising questions about the fairness of this model and the impact on local infrastructure and resources.

In response, the municipal council is reportedly exploring the idea of introducing a new tourist tax. One proposal under discussion is to charge a €5 fee per visitor for access to certain coastal areas. While Kalamaris acknowledged that it’s not legally possible to ban European citizens from traveling freely, he said measures can be introduced to help balance the interests of local communities with the growing wave of visitors.

He pointed to examples from other parts of Greece, such as Santorini, where authorities have already implemented a €20 entry fee per person. According to Kalamaris, such regulatory mechanisms could help manage the tourist flow more effectively without violating EU travel freedoms.

The broader issue, however, remains unresolved: how to ensure sustainable tourism in regions like Alexandroupolis without alienating visitors or straining local resources. The debate is likely to continue, especially as Bulgaria remains a key source of summer tourism in Northern Greece.