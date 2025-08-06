Bulgaria Takes Off: Wizz Air Adds New Destinations from Sofia, Boosts Capacity

Wizz Air is set to significantly boost its operations in Bulgaria by adding a seventh aircraft to its Sofia base and launching seven new routes starting in 2025. The Bulgarian capital will gain direct connections to Prague (Czech Republic), Turin and Lamezia Terme (Italy), Chisinau (Moldova), Palma de Mallorca (Spain), Marrakech (Morocco), and Warsaw (Poland). Tickets for these routes are now available on wizzair.com and the airline’s app, with prices starting as low as BGN 38.99.

This expansion is part of Wizz Air’s broader strategy to grow its presence in Bulgaria and the surrounding region, aiming to offer passengers more affordable, convenient, and eco-friendly travel options. With the new routes, the airline’s total annual capacity from Sofia Airport will rise to 1.29 million seats, an increase of over 100,000 seats. This strengthens Wizz Air’s position as the leading airline in Bulgaria, increasing its market share to 29% and opening connections to destinations previously unserved from Sofia.

The newly announced routes cater to a wide range of traveler interests - from the cultural allure of Prague and Warsaw to the sun-soaked beaches of Palma de Mallorca and Marrakech, as well as the historic and architectural highlights of Turin and Chisinau. These flights are expected to stimulate tourism to Bulgaria by bringing more visitors eager to explore the country’s diverse natural and cultural attractions, from mountains to coastline.

In addition to the new routes, Wizz Air is increasing flight frequencies on four existing Sofia connections: Barcelona, Hamburg, Milan Bergamo, and Basel. This move will provide travelers with greater flexibility for year-round travel to these popular destinations.

The announcement was made during a press event at Sofia Airport, attended by key figures including Vasil Terziev, Mayor of Sofia Municipality, and Pavlin Petrov, Deputy Minister of Tourism. András Szabó, Wizz Air’s Chief Commercial Officer for Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East, emphasized that the additional aircraft and routes represent a critical milestone in the airline’s long-term growth plan in Bulgaria. He highlighted Sofia’s growing importance as a hub in Wizz Air’s network, offering Bulgarian passengers broader access to exciting and affordable travel options across Europe and beyond.

Jesus Caballero, CEO of Sofia Airport, expressed confidence that the airline’s expansion signals strong belief in the airport’s future and potential as a major regional gateway. He underscored the role of increasing direct flights in boosting business, tourism, and cultural exchange, positioning Sofia as a key transport hub connecting Bulgaria to the wider world.

Mayor Terziev pointed out that tourism is a key economic driver for Sofia and stressed the need for partnership and a unified vision to develop the city sustainably, including establishing Sofia as a transport center. Deputy Minister Petrov welcomed the expansion, noting that beyond attracting more tourists, improved connectivity will help draw investors to Bulgaria, further supporting the country’s growth.

Marking 20 years since Wizz Air launched its first flight from Bulgaria in 2005, the airline has become the country’s preferred low-cost carrier. Over 30 million passengers have flown to and from Bulgaria with Wizz Air to date. The airline currently operates 53 routes from Bulgaria to 16 countries, with a fleet of nine Airbus A320 family aircraft based in Sofia and Varna, supported by over 360 staff whose professionalism underpins the airline’s continued success in the Bulgarian market.

Wizz Air’s new routes from Sofia starting in 2025:

Sofia – Chisinau: Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun from Oct 26, tickets from BGN 38.99

Sofia – Prague: Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat from Oct 27, tickets from BGN 58.99

Sofia – Turin: Tue, Thu, Sat from Oct 28, tickets from BGN 48.99

Sofia – Marrakech: Tue, Sat from Oct 28, tickets from BGN 89.99

Sofia – Warsaw Modlin: Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun from Dec 15, tickets from BGN 40.99

Sofia – Palma de Mallorca: Tue, Thu, Sat from Mar 31, 2026, tickets from BGN 89.99

Sofia – Lamezia Terme: Tue, Sat from Mar 31, 2026, tickets from BGN 38.99

Increased flight frequencies from Sofia starting winter 2025:

Barcelona: from 5 to 7 weekly flights

Hamburg: from 3 to 4 weekly flights

Milan Bergamo: from 7 to 9 weekly flights

Basel: from 4 to 5 weekly flights

Note: Prices include small cabin baggage; additional charges apply for checked luggage. The low fares are valid for bookings made via wizzair.com and the mobile app, with limited availability.