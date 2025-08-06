Nearly 60% of Bulgarians Fear Higher Living Costs After Euro Adoption

Society | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 11:38
Bulgaria: Nearly 60% of Bulgarians Fear Higher Living Costs After Euro Adoption @Pixabay

A recent Gallup International Balkan survey, conducted for the Bulgarian National Television, between July 11 and 23 with 800 participants through face-to-face interviews, reveals that nearly 60% of Bulgarians are concerned about a rising cost of living following the euro adoption.

The primary driver of these worries is economic - the fear that prices will increase once the country switches to the euro. Additionally, 14.6% of those surveyed pointed to insufficient information as a factor behind their apprehension about the currency change.

Meanwhile, close to 10% said that negative campaigns spreading fear about the euro's introduction amplify their concerns. For just over 6%, emotional attachment to the lev remains stronger than the appeal of adopting the euro.

A smaller share, 5.5%, cited other reasons, while 4.2% responded with “I don’t know,” which experts interpret as a sign of hesitation and uncertainty among some Bulgarians regarding this major economic shift.

