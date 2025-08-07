Deadly Russian Shelling Hits Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions Overnight

In the early hours of August 6, Russian forces launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, resulting in two deaths and injuring ten people, including four children. Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported the attacks on Telegram, noting that at least nine buildings were damaged and emergency teams are actively responding to the scene.

Meanwhile, Russian forces targeted the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts within Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during the night of August 5-6. According to Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, the aggressors used drones and artillery to attack multiple areas, including the towns of Nikopol, Pokrovske, and Marhanets. The strikes caused damage to business properties, infrastructure, and a residential house that caught fire but was subsequently extinguished. Additional drone attacks hit the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district, where a fire also broke out and was put out. No casualties were reported from these attacks.

In a related development, Ukrainian drones struck the Tatsinskaya railway station in Russia’s Rostov Oblast for a second consecutive night on August 6. This railway hub, located about 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, is key to Russian military logistics, handling the transport of oil products and grain from a nearby elevator. Residents of Tatsinsky district reported hearing five to seven explosions following the sound of drones overhead around 1 a.m. local time. Russian independent media Astra confirmed a fire broke out near the station among freight tanks.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slyusar stated that Russian air defenses repelled attacks across four districts, though damage to power lines left roughly 200 people across 87 homes without electricity. Three families in the village of Tatsinskaya were evacuated due to a grass fire near their homes, but no casualties have been reported. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed it shot down 51 drones overnight in four Russian regions and occupied Crimea, including 16 over Rostov Oblast.

Rostov Oblast remains a vital corridor for Russian military supply routes. Ukraine continues targeting infrastructure in the region to disrupt Moscow’s logistics and war effort. The attacks on the Tatsinskaya railway station on August 5 and 6 have not yet been officially addressed by Kyiv.

