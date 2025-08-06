Man Detained in Teteven After Brutal Killing of Stray Dog

August 6, 2025, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Man Detained in Teteven After Brutal Killing of Stray Dog

In Teteven, a 39-year-old man was detained on suspicion of animal cruelty after he struck and killed a stray dog, police reported. The incident took place on August 4 near the bridge to the village of Golyam Izvor, in the Polaten neighborhood. Eyewitnesses said the man exited his vehicle and, without any apparent reason, hit the dog with an object. The animal, which local residents noted had an ear tag and was known in the area, succumbed to its injuries.

Authorities launched an investigation overseen by the prosecutor's office, during which witnesses have been interviewed. The site where the dog was buried was excavated, and an inspection took place with a veterinarian present to gather further evidence.

Lovech District Prosecutor Kalina Kancheva announced that she will request the court to order preventive detention for the accused. According to current findings, the act of aggression against the dog was unprovoked. The 39-year-old will face charges of cruelty to animals, which carry a potential sentence ranging from two to eight years in prison and a fine between 2,000 and 10,000 leva.

Though the man has no prior convictions, he does have two criminal records related to offenses against the forest fund and theft. Investigators seized a metal bat believed to be the weapon used in the attack and have secured it as evidence. The case remains active as further inquiries continue.

