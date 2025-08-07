Bulgaria’s Sakar Region Engulfed by Fire: Villages Threatened, Aircraft Join Efforts

A major wildfire that erupted on Monday near the villages of Dositeevo and Kolarovo in the Sakar Mountain region has scorched more than 20,000 acres, prompting authorities to declare a partial state of emergency in the municipality of Harmanli. The fire, fueled by high winds and dry conditions, advanced rapidly, raising concerns about the safety of nearby settlements and critical infrastructure.

On Tuesday evening, the BG-ALERT emergency notification system was activated to warn residents in Dositeevo of the potential need for evacuation. At one point, the flames came dangerously close to the village, prompting fire services to position firefighting equipment directly in front of the settlement to prevent its encroachment. By Wednesday morning, the immediate threat to Dositeevo had subsided, and no evacuations had been carried out. Nevertheless, firefighting teams remained on high alert, continuing to reinforce containment lines and monitor fire activity.

According to Mitko Chakalov, director of the Haskovo regional fire department, the situation in and around Dositeevo remained stable on Wednesday. Crews were focused on constructing a defensive clearing to stop the fire’s possible spread toward the village and nearby areas such as the "Maritsa" highway. Chakalov emphasized that while there is currently no direct threat to Dositeevo, the fire has not been fully contained and remains active in several areas.

As of the latest update, three active fronts are still burning in the Sakar Mountain area. Efforts to suppress the fire are being led by over 60 firefighters, supported by 16 fire engines, heavy tracked equipment, and teams from the forestry department. Air support is also playing a crucial role: a Bulgarian military AS-532 Cougar helicopter and two Swedish firefighting aircraft, initially dispatched to combat a separate blaze near Strumyani in the Pirin region, were redirected to assist in Harmanli on Tuesday evening.

Haskovo Regional Governor Stefka Zdravkova confirmed that authorities were prepared for an evacuation if needed and praised the coordinated response from emergency services, volunteers, and local officials. She acknowledged that conditions on Tuesday afternoon were particularly dangerous due to strong winds, which drove the fire closer to populated areas. While the situation has since improved, officials remain cautious, particularly in light of forecasts predicting higher temperatures and renewed wind activity later in the day.

Chakalov reiterated on national radio that despite the relative calm, the fire is still not under control. The primary concern remains the potential for flare-ups, especially in the direction of the Maritsa highway and other vulnerable zones. Two separate fire lines continue to challenge crews: the front that approached Dositeevo and another moving southward.

Officials believe the fire may have been caused by human negligence. Chakalov noted that it began near an asphalt road and a small dam, and one possible cause under consideration is a discarded cigarette butt.

While the flames have not yet been fully brought under control, the firefighting effort remains extensive and organized. Volunteers have been called in to support official teams, and air support is expected to resume if conditions worsen.

The partial state of emergency in the Harmanli municipality remains in place as a precautionary measure. Authorities continue to urge vigilance from the public and have asked residents to stay alert in case conditions shift again. For now, the immediate danger to Dositeevo appears to have been averted, but officials stress that the overall situation remains unpredictable.