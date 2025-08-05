Netanyahu Declares Total War: Full Military Takeover of Gaza Ordered

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that a decision has been made to fully occupy the Gaza Strip. In a video address posted online, Netanyahu declared that Israel intends to “liberate Gaza from the tyranny of these terrorists,” emphasizing that many Gaza residents have appealed for help to free themselves from Hamas’s control. He confirmed that military operations would continue across all parts of the enclave, including zones where hostages are believed to be held.

Tensions within Israel’s leadership over the direction of the war appear to have reached a critical point. The Prime Minister's Office reportedly told Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir that if he disagrees with the new course of action, he should step down. According to Israeli Army Radio, disagreements between Netanyahu and Zamir over the handling of the conflict have intensified significantly.

The timing of the announcement follows the collapse of prolonged ceasefire and hostage release negotiations in Qatar. U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff visited Israel recently to explore new diplomatic efforts, and he is expected to brief President Trump following his trip. The U.S. administration is reportedly preparing to unveil a new aid package for Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government is considering several scenarios for post-war governance in the Gaza Strip. One of the potential models was detailed in a 32-page academic proposal titled “Gaza Security and Recovery Program,” prepared by the Israel Defence and Security Forum and the Jerusalem Centre for Security and Foreign Affairs. The document outlines a framework for reconstruction and infrastructure rebuilding, paired with a plan to eradicate what the authors describe as a "murderous ideology," using the term “de-Nazification.

This plan excludes the possibility of Palestinian Authority rule, denies the establishment of a Palestinian state, and calls for the exclusion of UNRWA from any future humanitarian role in Gaza. While it does not explicitly mention Israeli annexation of the territory, the proposal envisions a prominent role for the Israeli military in managing Gaza’s affairs after Hamas’s fall. Two Knesset members from the ruling coalition, Ohad Tal and Simcha Rothman, confirmed the paper reflects the general direction the government is considering.

Rothman described the plan’s core principles as aligned with the current government’s stance: elimination of Hamas, rejection of PA presence, rejection of Palestinian statehood, and exclusion of UNRWA. A senior Israeli government official, speaking anonymously, stated that the document is not a finalized blueprint but is “definitely part of the scenarios that are on the table.

However, this vision is not unanimously supported within Israel’s leadership. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar previously told Euronews that Israel does not aim to control Gaza long-term, emphasizing that the country’s involvement is limited to security concerns.

In his recent comments, Netanyahu also referenced a plan proposed by President Trump, which reportedly envisions resettling Gaza’s population in third countries. Netanyahu described it as a “good plan” that provides a solution for Gaza residents wishing to leave. Trump’s proposal includes redevelopment projects that would transform Gaza into what he called the “Riviera of the Middle East,” complete with luxury hotels and shopping centers. The idea, however, has sparked widespread condemnation from humanitarian organizations and regional governments, which argue that forced population transfer would violate international law.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu is expected to convene his war cabinet to formally seek approval for the expanded operation in Gaza. According to Israeli media, the plan would authorize the military to extend its operations throughout the Strip, including areas where hostages are still held. One unnamed official told The Jerusalem Post that Netanyahu is weighing all available military and political options.

In response to the announcement, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement warning that the plan could either be a trial balloon to test international reaction or a serious policy shift. The ministry called on the global community to intervene urgently.

Hamas, for its part, dismissed the Israeli plan as empty threats and reiterated that it would not return to negotiations until the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is addressed.

