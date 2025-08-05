EU Blinks First? Brussels Freezes $100 Billion Tariffs After Trump Trade Twist

The European Union has announced it is suspending its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, following a political agreement reached with Washington in late July. The move was confirmed on Tuesday by EU trade spokesperson Olof Gill, who said that the European Commission had taken the necessary legal steps to halt the countermeasures that were set to come into effect on August 7. The EU had prepared to impose tariffs on €93 billion worth of American exports, including products such as soybeans, airplanes, vehicles, and whiskey, if negotiations had failed.

The agreement, concluded between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in Scotland on July 27, avoided the imposition of more severe trade penalties. Trump subsequently signed an executive order implementing a 15% tariff on most EU goods starting August 8. While this is a hike from pre-2025 levels, it remains significantly below the 30% rate initially threatened by the U.S.

A senior EU official emphasized that the suspension of the bloc’s own tariffs was an acknowledgment of the broader political deal being implemented. However, the same official also noted that the retaliatory measures are not off the table permanently and could be reinstated if necessary. “We’ve put the countermeasures back into the freezer,” the official said. “They can always be taken out again.”

Despite the handshake agreement, several key details remain unresolved. Negotiations are ongoing to finalize a joint statement that would outline specific tariff exemptions and clarify implementation timelines. Among the unresolved issues is the reduction of U.S. import tariffs on European cars, currently set at 27.5%. The EU expects these to fall to 15%, a move particularly important for Germany’s auto industry. Brussels is also pushing for clarity on which products will qualify for zero tariffs.

Another sticking point is how EU-manufactured car parts, especially those sourced from outside the bloc, such as from China, will be treated under the new rules. The EU has signaled openness to additional measures limiting content from “non-market economies,” but says discussions on that are still ongoing.

Brussels is also lobbying for the inclusion of sectors like wine and spirits, vital to France and Italy, in the list of tariff exemptions. Washington, however, has thus far rejected these requests. The EU is similarly seeking relief for chemicals and certain medical devices, though it is uncertain whether these sectors will be granted favorable treatment.

Some progress has been made in reaching consensus on products like aircraft and related components, but a comprehensive list of exempted items is still in the works. “We are trying to include as many goods as possible in the exemptions,” the EU official said, while acknowledging that not all preferred sectors will make the initial cut.

Further negotiations are underway on the matter of European steel and aluminum exports, which currently face a steep 50% tariff. The EU hopes to secure tariff rate quotas - allowing limited exports at reduced tariffs based on historical volumes - but U.S. officials have not yet agreed to this mechanism. The EU, however, claims that there is already a political understanding on steel, though the final details will take more time to settle.

Any final agreement will need the formal approval of most EU member states, particularly on aspects like lowering tariffs on American goods. This process will only proceed once all elements of the deal have been fully agreed upon.

Despite the progress, the accord has drawn criticism within the EU. German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, for instance, argued that the bloc was “too weak” during the negotiations and that the outcome is not satisfactory for Germany. The European Commission defended its position, stressing that the deal averted a full-blown trade war and helped prevent the U.S. from withdrawing security commitments from Europe.

The EU has also secured additional commitments within the framework agreement, including promises for increased American investment and higher EU purchases of U.S. weapons and energy. “We chose the less bad option,” the EU official concluded. “In the current reality, this is the better choice.”