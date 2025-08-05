Swedish Aircraft Join Renewed Efforts Against Pirin Wildfires; Aid for Fire Victims Nears 25,000 Euros

Swedish aircraft were once again deployed to assist in tackling lingering fires in the Pirin Mountains, where hot spots remain active in areas affected by a blaze that began over the village of Ilindentsi. Now in its eleventh day, the fire has scorched parts of the forests spanning the municipalities of Strumyani, Kresna, and Sandanski.

Although the main fire was brought under control three days ago, isolated smoldering spots persist, especially in hard-to-reach terrain. Ground crews, comprising firefighters, forest rangers, and volunteers, continue battling the remaining outbreaks, often transporting water manually into inaccessible areas.

Drone surveillance has pinpointed several locations with an elevated risk of re-ignition due to heavy smoke. The most concerning remains an outbreak above the marble quarries near Ilindentsi, where layered peat lies beneath rocky terrain. Resources and attention are currently focused there.

As wind speeds picked up early in the day, two Swedish firefighting planes were reactivated to assist. By midday, a Cougar helicopter from the Bulgarian Air Force also joined the aerial operations. The combination of strong winds and rugged terrain has made ground access extremely difficult, prompting the renewed use of aircraft. Commissioner Valentin Vassilev, head of the regional fire department in Blagoevgrad, confirmed the conditions that necessitated this shift in strategy.

Meanwhile, in the Tran region, where another recent wildfire caused significant destruction, public donations continue to pour in for those affected. As of this morning, BGN 48,368 has been collected through the official fundraising campaign led by the Tran Municipality. The initiative will remain open through the end of the month. Once closed, the Municipal Council will allocate the funds based on property damage assessments conducted by a local commission.

In addition to direct bank transfers, donation boxes have been set up in various shops and in the Gyurga Pindzhurova Community Center. Plans for charitable events are underway as well, including a benefit football match and concert.

Support also continues for residents in need of shelter. A van has been delivered to a resident of the village of Rani Lug - an individual who repeatedly refused institutional housing or municipal lodging. Until the van's arrival, he had been staying with a neighbor. Furniture was also delivered to help equip the mobile unit and provide him with more stable conditions.