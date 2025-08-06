Sunny Skies with Isolated Storms Expected Across Bulgaria on August 6

Bulgaria: Sunny Skies with Isolated Storms Expected Across Bulgaria on August 6 Photo: Stella Ivanova

Expect predominantly sunny weather across the country on Tuesday. In the afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely in Northwestern Bulgaria. Over Southern Bulgaria, the day will bring more cloud development. Winds will be light to moderate from the north to northeast, occasionally intensifying to strong from the east-northeast in eastern parts of the country. Maximum temperatures will range between 28°C and 33°C, reaching up to 35°C in Eastern Bulgaria. In Sofia, daytime highs will hover around 28°C.

Along the coast, the day will start mostly sunny, with increased cloudiness later in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly along the southern stretch of the coastline. Winds will blow moderate to strong from the east-northeast. Daytime temperatures will range from 27°C to 30°C. Sea temperatures will be between 26°C and 27°C, with wave heights reaching 2 to 3 on the Douglas scale.

Mountain regions will also see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. During the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop, bringing showers and thunderstorms in some areas. The Strandzha Mountains and the Eastern Rhodopes are likely to experience more intense and prolonged rainfall. Winds will be moderate from the north-northeast. Temperatures will reach around 24°C at 1,200 meters altitude, and approximately 15°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

