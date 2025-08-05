Bulgarian President Radev: Too Early to Discuss Presidential Elections, Focus Needed on National Priorities

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has stated that it is premature to discuss the upcoming presidential elections, which are still over a year away. Speaking to reporters, Radev addressed recent remarks suggesting that Vice President Iliana Yotova might be the left's potential candidate, but declined to engage with the speculation.

"You heard Ms. Yotova yourself – it’s too early for presidential election talk. There are many other issues that must be addressed in the country first," the president said. He added, “Of course these are important elections, but we’ll talk about them when the time comes.”

Vice President Yotova, for her part, did not confirm or deny any intention to run. In a recent interview with BNT, she avoided giving a direct answer, stating only: “I don’t recall ever saying that I would run for president. Everyone will make their decision according to their conscience.”

Radev made his comments after taking part in the sinking ceremony of the fishing vessel “Chavdar” near Sozopol, a project meant to create an artificial reef. The president, who has previously supported environmental efforts along Bulgaria’s coast, was also one of the first to dive down and observe the vessel after it was submerged.

The president also touched on ongoing institutional matters. He confirmed that the coordination procedure for appointing a new Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is expected to be completed by the end of this month. On July 25, Radev had announced he would act swiftly on the government’s proposal for the role but has refrained from commenting on specific nominees until the required consultations are finalized.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov previously expressed hopes that all pending appointments - including those for ambassadors and the head of the State Agency for National Security (SANS) - would move forward. Currently, Denyo Denev leads the SANS in an acting capacity. According to Zhelyazkov, the Council of Ministers submitted the necessary coordination letter and a draft decision as early as July 1, and is still awaiting a formal response from the president’s office.

The same procedural step applies to the nomination for Secretary General at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as a series of ambassadorial appointments.