Bulgaria’s 2026 Minimum Wage to Equal 50% of Average Salary

The minimum wage in Bulgaria for 2026 is expected to be calculated using the existing formula enshrined in the Labor Code, amounting to 50% of the national average wage. This was confirmed by Atanas Katsarchev, chief economist at the "Podkrepa" Confederation of Labor, in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio.

According to Katsarchev, although a working group under the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has been tasked with reviewing the mechanism, its mandate has been extended until September 30 and no meetings have taken place over the past month. As the economist stressed, there is no legal basis to deviate from the currently operating mechanism, meaning the formula already defined in the Labor Code must be followed.

Based on preliminary projections, the minimum wage in 2026 should reach approximately 1,210 leva (618 euros). However, the final figure will depend on statistical data that is yet to be released.

Katsarchev also addressed broader economic concerns, including the state budget for 2025. According to calculations by "Podkrepa", a revenue shortfall of between BGN 3 and 9 billion is likely. Inflation for the coming year is expected to range between 3.6% and 4%, further pressuring real incomes.

Turning to the upcoming adoption of the euro and the associated legislative changes due to take effect on August 8, Katsarchev pointed out that price controls through sanctions often prove ineffective. He noted that such measures typically lead to market distortions, including speculative practices and other systemic irregularities.

"There is a big gap between the government’s intentions and the expectations of retailers regarding the effects of euro adoption," he commented, adding that "Podkrepa" is particularly concerned with how these developments will affect consumers and working people.

Katsarchev concluded by emphasizing that in many sectors, wages have not kept pace with inflation, leaving large groups of workers behind in terms of real purchasing power.