Bulgaria's President Attends Sinking of 'Chavdar' Ship Turned Artificial Reef Near Sozopol

August 5, 2025, Tuesday
The fishing vessel Chavdar, built in 1964 and long part of Bulgaria’s maritime heritage, now rests on the seabed near Sozopol. The ship was deliberately sunk as part of a broader initiative to create artificial reefs that foster marine biodiversity and provide new opportunities for underwater exploration.

The sinking took place under carefully managed conditions, with seawater pumped into the vessel over the course of about an hour to ensure it descended in the proper position. It now lies at a depth of 30 meters, where it is expected to serve both environmental and recreational purposes. Onboard the sunken vessel, a specialized cage has been installed by the Institute of Marine Biology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, intended to support ongoing research into the habitat of the Black Sea mussel.

The project was spearheaded by writer and environmental advocate Mikhail Zaimov, who has long been associated with initiatives aimed at enhancing Bulgaria’s marine ecosystems. To fund the acquisition of Chavdar, Zaimov and a group of supporters launched a successful charity fundraising campaign late last year. Their vision was not only to support scientific research, but to provide divers with an engaging underwater destination just off Sozopol’s coast.

Among those attending the event was President Rumen Radev, who personally joined the dive once the vessel reached the seabed. His participation was symbolic, underlining the growing importance placed on marine conservation efforts in Bulgaria. President Radev had previously taken part in a seabed clean-up operation near St. Anastasia Island, reflecting his continued interest in environmental issues.

This new underwater site echoes an earlier project from over 15 years ago, when Zaimov, together with Vlado Yavashev and Rosen Zhelyazkov, oversaw the sinking of the vessel Pioneer near the island of St. Ivan, also near Sozopol. That marked the beginning of what has since evolved into a long-term vision to establish artificial marine habitats along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.

Notably, Chavdar is identical in build to the Pioneer, adding continuity to the project and reinforcing the symbolic connection between the two initiatives. Beyond its scientific and ecological role, the vessel is now expected to serve as a training platform for amateur divers through the local diving center, offering a new dimension to underwater tourism in the region.

