Child-Started Fire in Varna Region Destroys Three Homes and Vehicle

A fire in the village of Blaskovo, near Provadia in the Varna region, has resulted in the complete destruction of three residential houses, a vehicle, and various household appliances, including white goods, electronics, and computer equipment. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon and, according to police reports, was started by an 8-year-old child who had been playing with fire near the railway tracks.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3:25 p.m., when flames were first spotted spreading through dry vegetation. Fanned by wind and high temperatures, the fire quickly spread to surrounding buildings. By the time firefighters and police units arrived and began their response, the blaze had already reached multiple structures.

Thanks to the prompt intervention of local firefighting teams, the flames were contained by 5:30 p.m., though efforts to fully extinguish the fire and secure the area lasted into the night. No injuries were reported, despite the significant material losses.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Varna confirmed the launch of pre-trial proceedings, which are being carried out under the oversight of the prosecutor's office. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the fire and are expected to evaluate the factors that contributed to its rapid escalation.

Meanwhile, the country has seen a surge in fire incidents over the past 24 hours. According to the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection, a total of 124 fires have been extinguished nationwide within a single day. These include 23 cases with direct property damage: eight in residential buildings, one in an industrial site, two in auxiliary or temporary structures, three involving motor vehicles, four in agricultural settings, one in an open public space, and four classified as “other.”

Fire teams were also called to respond to 41 rescue and assistance calls, 14 of which were related to traffic accidents. Additionally, 13 false alarms were recorded during the same period.

The situation in Blaskovo highlights the growing risks of fires during the summer season, particularly when dry conditions and high winds are present. Officials continue to call for increased vigilance and caution, especially where children and open flames are concerned.