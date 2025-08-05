Billa Bulgaria Penalized for Misleading Olive Oil Advertisement

The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) has fined Billa Bulgaria EOOD 405,936 leva for engaging in misleading advertising, in violation of Article 32, paragraph 1 in connection with Article 33 of the Law on Protection of Competition.

The sanction stems from an investigation into a promotional campaign by the company involving the product "Basso Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil 20%." In various TV and radio ads, the product was promoted simply as "Extra Virgin Basso Blend Olive Oil." Meanwhile, other promotional materials referred to the full name "Basso Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil 20%." The campaign focused on emphasizing the olive oil content, suggesting high quality and value, but failed to inform consumers that the olive oil made up only 20% of the product. The dominant ingredient - sunflower oil accounting for 80% - was omitted from the messaging.

According to the CPC, this presentation misled consumers by omitting critical information about the actual content of the product. The way the advertising was structured could potentially distort consumer perception and influence purchasing decisions, as it failed to clearly identify that the product is a blend with a major component being sunflower oil.

The Commission concluded that this lack of transparency constituted a violation of fair advertising practices, as it conveyed an inaccurate impression of the product’s composition. By highlighting the olive oil component and obscuring the primary ingredient, the advertising was deemed both misleading and unfair.

Although the infringement was classified as minor and of short duration, and Billa Bulgaria EOOD cooperated throughout the proceedings, the CPC ruled that the penalty was appropriate. The sanction reflects the seriousness of the breach while also serving a preventive purpose. The Commission emphasized that while the impact on market competition was not significant, it is essential to deter future instances of misleading commercial practices.