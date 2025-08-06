Bulgaria Still Lacks Dedicated Firefighting Aircraft as Volunteers Step Up in Crisis

The wildfire threat in Bulgaria is escalating rapidly. According to WWF Bulgaria, fires are becoming more frequent, more destructive, and increasingly difficult to contain, especially in forested and mountainous regions. In the last 15 years, over 7,000 forest fires have been recorded across the country.

Despite a parliamentary decision in July 2024 mandating the purchase of specialized aircraft for firefighting, no such equipment has been acquired. Instead, the state continues to rely on adapted aircraft, which are far from sufficient given the scale and terrain of the fires. Environmental groups have taken the matter to Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov through a petition, demanding action.

Elena Gancheva from WWF Bulgaria highlighted the disparity in preparedness between Bulgaria and its neighbors. Greece operates 90 aircraft and helicopters for firefighting; Turkey has 105 helicopters and 26 planes, all on standby. Meanwhile, Bulgaria still lacks even one specialized firefighting aircraft.

The country has repeatedly missed opportunities to fund aircraft purchases through European programs like the Operational Programme “Environment” and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Gancheva stressed the urgency of the issue: forests are vital not only for biodiversity but also for water conservation and protection against erosion and landslides. Once destroyed, reforestation is costly and time-consuming - and the toll on wildlife is immeasurable.

Volunteer involvement has become essential in the firefighting effort. However, putting out wildfires in rugged terrain with minimal resources is dangerous. Sneakers and a T-shirt are not sufficient. More volunteers need to be trained and properly equipped, and citizens must take personal responsibility, including avoiding open fires during high-risk periods.

Yet where the state has fallen short, individuals have acted. Nikola Rahnev, founder of the Gorata.bg volunteer initiative, told Bulgarian National Radio that his organization has donated a fire truck to the town of Hisarya, which has since been deployed in over 30 incidents. Fundraising is underway for two more trucks - one for Plovdiv and possibly another for Topolovgrad. The initiative has raised over 100,000 leva and is also purchasing gloves, helmets, shovels, and other gear.

Rahnev pointed out that Bulgaria is now the only EU country without any aerial firefighting capability. His team plans to equip up to 30 off-road vehicles with firefighting systems in the coming months - turning pickups and vans into fully functional fire trucks.

However, he also drew attention to legal gaps in the Volunteerism Act that hinder support for citizen initiatives. More state support, clearer legislation, and public education are needed, he said, starting from early school years to instill awareness about fire prevention. Punishments for negligence also need to be strictly enforced.

Plamen Gatsev, secretary of the municipality of Ruzhintsi and coordinator of a local volunteer unit, emphasized the importance of training. Every volunteer must undergo a basic training program led by fire safety officers. This includes modules on fire behavior, tactics for extinguishing various types of fires, machinery use, first aid, and risk management. Without this, they cannot legally take part in fire suppression efforts.

The risks involved are severe: smoke inhalation, burns, heatstroke, falling debris, exhaustion, and dehydration are all common. These dangers are mitigated through training and strict safety measures. Volunteers are equipped with helmets, gloves, fire-resistant clothing, boots, and respiratory protection. The state funds municipalities to supply this gear, and fire trucks receive annual maintenance before the summer season begins.

Clothing is not just a matter of comfort - it can save lives. Volunteers are advised to wear long cotton garments, avoid synthetic materials, and use scarves or masks to protect their lungs. Sturdy boots, gloves, helmets, and goggles are essential. Volunteers must always operate in teams and remain in communication to avoid getting trapped or lost. Carrying water, electrolytes, and emergency food is also a must.

As Gatsev and others have pointed out, improvisation has no place in firefighting. Professional firefighters lead the response, and volunteers must strictly follow instructions. The wind can change direction in seconds, turning a seemingly controlled blaze into a deadly trap.

Simple tools like shovels, brooms, and water buckets can help stop a fire from spreading - if used properly. But prevention remains the best defense. Most fires in Bulgaria start from human actions - burning grass, careless disposal of cigarette butts, or abandoned bottles acting as lenses in the sun.

Every summer brings the same warnings from institutions and NGOs alike, yet each year fires continue to erupt. Citizens must take responsibility. It only takes one careless moment to turn Bulgaria’s natural landscapes into scorched wastelands.

Volunteering is noble, but it comes with serious responsibilities. Before stepping forward, every citizen must ask themselves: Am I ready? Am I trained? Am I prepared to follow orders - because lives depend on it.