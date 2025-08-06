Bulgarian Businesses Spend Up to 300 Leva Per Cash Register to Meet Euro Rules

Bulgarian Businesses Face 25 Million-Euro Expense to Update Cash Registers Ahead of Euro Adoption
Businesses face a 50 million leva expense to update cash registers for dual currency use, euros and leva, ahead of Bulgaria’s eurozone entry
Bulgarian businesses are facing additional costs as they prepare for the mandatory dual currency display of prices in leva and euros, a requirement set to take effect on August 8. They have until the end of October to adapt their cash register systems and accounting software without risking financial penalties.
Eleonora Negulova, chair of the National Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, explained on Bulgaria ON AIR that the necessary adjustments include reconfiguring cash registers to process and display prices in both currencies. According to her, the average cost for modifying a single cash register is between 250 and 300 leva, depending on the servicing company. This price covers the new software installation, which ensures that both currencies appear on fiscal receipts and reports, as well as the renegotiation of service contracts with cash register maintenance providers.
So far, Negulova noted, there has not been a general increase in the cost of maintaining the registers. However, the changes demand time, financial investment, and a level of digital competency that may prove challenging for some. Many small business owners, she said, need support and training to complete the process, particularly those unfamiliar with technical procedures. In many cases, the updates can be performed remotely, but still require a basic level of digital literacy.
Negulova stressed that the dual pricing requirement comes with considerable responsibility. Businesses must ensure that the display of prices in both currencies is equal in size, font, and color, in order not to mislead consumers. Promotional prices and discounts present additional complications, requiring further attention to detail.
Despite the challenges, she described the institutions’ approach as understanding, pointing out that instead of rushing to issue fines, authorities will initially focus on providing guidance and recommendations. This, she said, gives businesses a valuable grace period to complete the transition.
Negulova concluded that although the shift entails costs, both financial and in terms of effort, it could ultimately benefit businesses by improving organization and preparing them for the eventual transition to pricing exclusively in euros. “Every change comes at a price, and that price isn’t always just measured in money,” she remarked.
Today, August 7, marks the final day for businesses in Bulgaria to prepare for the mandatory display of prices in both leva and euros
Bulgaria will host the opening stages of the Giro d’Italia in 2026, marking a major milestone in the country’s sporting and tourism calendar
Tensions are rising in Northern Greece after the Municipal Council of Alexandroupolis reopened the issue of the large number of Bulgarian tourists crowding local beaches
Wizz Air is set to significantly boost its operations in Bulgaria by adding a seventh aircraft to its Sofia base and launching seven new routes starting in 2025
Two American financiers, one of whom has ties to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign, have initiated talks with Bulgarian officials over a potential investment in Chiren
In the first quarter of 2025, the state-owned company Bulgargaz reported a significant reduction in financial losses linked to its contract with the Turkish gas firm Botas and, notably, posted a profit from natural gas sales
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink