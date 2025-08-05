U.S. Fast-Tracks Lunar Nuclear Reactor to Counter China-Russia Space Push

President Donald Trump’s acting NASA Administrator, Sean Duffy, has fast-tracked the United States’ plan to deploy a nuclear reactor on the Moon, marking a significant acceleration of an already ambitious initiative. In a directive dated July 31, obtained by The Independent and first reported by Politico, Duffy increased the reactor’s minimum output from NASA’s original 40 kilowatts to at least 100 kilowatts, with a target launch date by 2030.

NASA has long explored the potential of fission surface power (FSP) systems to provide reliable energy for lunar and Martian missions. These compact, lightweight nuclear reactors are seen as crucial for sustained operations in space, especially during periods when solar power is unavailable. NASA is already collaborating with the Department of Energy and several aerospace contractors to develop such a system. The initial goal was to generate at least 40 kilowatts - enough electricity for about 30 homes - while operating autonomously for a decade. Safety and remote operation capabilities are central to the project’s design requirements.

Duffy’s new directive, however, raises the stakes. Citing geopolitical concerns, he warned that if the U.S. does not act swiftly, China and Russia could gain a strategic advantage. The two countries announced in March 2024 that they would jointly attempt to deploy a lunar nuclear reactor by the mid-2030s. Duffy argued that the first nation to establish such infrastructure could claim a “keep-out” zone, undermining the United States’ planned Artemis mission presence.

To meet the tightened deadline, Duffy ordered that a Fission Surface Power Program Executive be appointed within 30 days of his directive, with authority to report directly to NASA leadership. Within 60 days, NASA is expected to issue a call for proposals from the private sector to build the upgraded reactor. The 2030 launch goal significantly narrows the timeline compared to the previously anticipated early-2030s deployment.

The urgency of the project aligns with Trump’s broader space agenda, which he outlined during his inaugural address with pledges to plant the American flag on Mars. A senior NASA official described the effort as “winning the second space race,” reflecting the administration’s emphasis on outpacing rival space powers.

NASA’s long-term lunar ambitions hinge on solving the problem of night-time power. The Moon experiences nights that last more than two Earth weeks, making solar panels ineffective for extended durations. A nuclear reactor sidesteps this limitation, ensuring continuous power for habitats, science experiments, and exploration vehicles. Additionally, reactors could be installed in permanently shadowed craters, where solar power is impossible and valuable resources like water ice might be found.

The agency’s FSP project already completed its first development phase, awarding million contracts in 2022 to three companies to design initial reactor concepts. These proposals tackled not just the reactor itself, but also integrated systems for power conversion, thermal regulation, and electrical distribution. NASA encouraged innovation by giving contractors wide creative freedom, with a few baseline requirements: under 6 metric tons, 10-year autonomous operation, and robust safety protocols - especially concerning radiation.

While NASA has not yet disclosed the technical specifics of the reactor designs, project manager Lindsay Kaldon noted that the concepts were diverse in their approach to fuel types, safety systems, and engineering solutions. The current stage involves contract extensions to refine the designs, with Phase 2 scheduled for 2025. That phase will culminate in the selection of a single design for a full-scale demonstration mission.

Once on the Moon, the reactor will undergo a one-year initial test phase, followed by nine additional years of continuous operation. If successful, the system could be adapted for future Mars missions, where extreme environmental conditions pose even greater challenges.

Alongside reactor development, NASA is also investing in improving the technology that converts nuclear heat into usable electricity. Contracts have been awarded to companies including Rolls Royce North American Technologies, Brayton Energy, and General Electric to develop advanced Brayton cycle converters. These systems, which use thermal differentials to spin turbines, are currently inefficient; NASA hopes upgrades will improve overall reactor performance and make lunar energy generation more practical.

The funding reflects the program’s growing priority within the Trump administration’s space policy. The president’s 2026 budget request includes 0 million to advance high-priority space technologies such as FSP, rising to 0 million in 2027. At the same time, however, the proposal drastically reduces NASA’s overall funding, with The Planetary Society noting that the agency’s share would be at its lowest level since 1961.

In this context, the nuclear reactor project has become a central pillar in the White House’s long-term strategy for lunar dominance and future interplanetary exploration, despite the broader cuts to the agency’s budget. For NASA, success will depend not just on building a reactor - but doing it fast, safely, and ahead of rival powers.