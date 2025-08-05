Bulgaria to Launch Scooter Registration in 2026, E-Bikes Exempt from New Rules

Registration for electric scooters in Bulgaria is expected to begin after the New Year, according to Andrey Runchev, MP and chairman of the parliamentary committee on road safety. He explained that municipal councils have been given a four-month window to draft their own local regulations on how the registration process should function.

Runchev pointed out that each municipality must adopt its regulations by Christmas, and some local governments have already expressed a preference for a unified national system. This would allow authorities across the country to identify registered scooters during checks, regardless of the city in which the vehicle was originally registered. “If I register my scooter in Burgas and ride it in Veliko Tarnovo or Pleven, the local authorities will still know what to check,” he noted.

One of the most contentious elements of the new rules is the ban on riding electric scooters at night. This has drawn criticism, especially from those who depend on scooters for their daily commute, as early winter sunsets would make the vehicles practically unusable after work hours. Runchev acknowledged the concerns but clarified that the legislation, already passed, will come into force as written. However, he added that future amendments are not out of the question if necessary: “Any law can be changed to meet the evolving needs.”

Electric bicycles, however, are not affected by the new rules on registration and civil liability. Runchev clarified that the law applies specifically to scooters, which are considered to pose a higher risk on the road due to their widespread use and involvement in serious accidents.

Under Bulgarian legislation, electric bicycles with a maximum speed of up to 25 km/h are treated the same as conventional bicycles. This classification exempts them from the restrictions and requirements being introduced for electric scooters.