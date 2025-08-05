Bulgaria to Launch Scooter Registration in 2026, E-Bikes Exempt from New Rules

Society | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 13:51
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Launch Scooter Registration in 2026, E-Bikes Exempt from New Rules @Pexels

Registration for electric scooters in Bulgaria is expected to begin after the New Year, according to Andrey Runchev, MP and chairman of the parliamentary committee on road safety. He explained that municipal councils have been given a four-month window to draft their own local regulations on how the registration process should function.

Runchev pointed out that each municipality must adopt its regulations by Christmas, and some local governments have already expressed a preference for a unified national system. This would allow authorities across the country to identify registered scooters during checks, regardless of the city in which the vehicle was originally registered. “If I register my scooter in Burgas and ride it in Veliko Tarnovo or Pleven, the local authorities will still know what to check,” he noted.

One of the most contentious elements of the new rules is the ban on riding electric scooters at night. This has drawn criticism, especially from those who depend on scooters for their daily commute, as early winter sunsets would make the vehicles practically unusable after work hours. Runchev acknowledged the concerns but clarified that the legislation, already passed, will come into force as written. However, he added that future amendments are not out of the question if necessary: “Any law can be changed to meet the evolving needs.

Electric bicycles, however, are not affected by the new rules on registration and civil liability. Runchev clarified that the law applies specifically to scooters, which are considered to pose a higher risk on the road due to their widespread use and involvement in serious accidents.

Under Bulgarian legislation, electric bicycles with a maximum speed of up to 25 km/h are treated the same as conventional bicycles. This classification exempts them from the restrictions and requirements being introduced for electric scooters.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: scooters, bikes, Bulgaria, registration

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Emerges as Major Entry Point for Refugees from Ukraine and Conflict Zones

Bulgaria has assumed a growing role in managing refugee flows into the European Union, particularly in relation to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Society | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Bulgargaz Sees Profit Growth as Sales Rise and Losses Shrink

In the first quarter of 2025, the state-owned company Bulgargaz reported a significant reduction in financial losses linked to its contract with the Turkish gas firm Botas and, notably, posted a profit from natural gas sales

Business » Energy | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Sunny Skies with Isolated Storms Expected Across Bulgaria on August 6

Expect predominantly sunny weather across the country on Tuesday

Society » Environment | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Billa Bulgaria Penalized for Misleading Olive Oil Advertisement

The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) has fined Billa Bulgaria EOOD 405,936 leva for engaging in misleading advertising

Business | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 16:02

Bulgarian President Radev: Too Early to Discuss Presidential Elections, Focus Needed on National Priorities

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has stated that it is premature to discuss the upcoming presidential elections, which are still over a year away

Politics | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 15:51

Bulgaria’s 2026 Minimum Wage to Equal 50% of Average Salary

The minimum wage in Bulgaria for 2026 is expected to be calculated using the existing formula enshrined in the Labor Code, amounting to 50% of the national average wage

Society | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 15:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sunny Skies with Isolated Storms Expected Across Bulgaria on August 6

Expect predominantly sunny weather across the country on Tuesday

Society » Environment | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Swedish Aircraft Join Renewed Efforts Against Pirin Wildfires; Aid for Fire Victims Nears 25,000 Euros

Swedish aircraft were once again deployed to assist in tackling lingering fires in the Pirin Mountain

Society » Environment | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 16:21

Bulgaria’s 2026 Minimum Wage to Equal 50% of Average Salary

The minimum wage in Bulgaria for 2026 is expected to be calculated using the existing formula enshrined in the Labor Code, amounting to 50% of the national average wage

Society | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 15:46

Bulgaria Still Lacks Dedicated Firefighting Aircraft as Volunteers Step Up in Crisis

The wildfire threat in Bulgaria is escalating rapidly

Society » Environment | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 15:36

Bulgaria's President Attends Sinking of 'Chavdar' Ship Turned Artificial Reef Near Sozopol

The fishing vessel Chavdar, built in 1964 and long part of Bulgaria’s maritime heritage, now rests on the seabed near Sozopol

Society » Environment | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 12:22

Child-Started Fire in Varna Region Destroys Three Homes and Vehicle

A fire in the village of Blaskovo, near Provadia in the Varna region, has resulted in the complete destruction of three residential houses

Society » Environment | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 12:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria