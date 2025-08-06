Czech President: Ukraine’s Survival May Depend on Temporary Loss of Territory

Czech President Petr Pavel has acknowledged that Ukraine’s continued existence as a sovereign state could require accepting the temporary occupation of part of its territory by Russia. Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Pavel emphasized that although such a situation is far from ideal, it may be the only realistic path to preserving Ukraine’s independence in the short term.

According to Pavel, the territories currently held by Russia will never be legally recognized as part of the Russian Federation by the West. However, he argued that Ukraine, even with the backing of its Western allies, is not in a position to reclaim those territories quickly or without sustaining serious human losses. He described it as unfair to expect Ukraine to mount a full-scale liberation campaign under current circumstances.

“What we should want is for Ukraine to survive as a sovereign, independent state,” Pavel said. “If that requires tolerating the temporary occupation of some territory, without legal recognition of that occupation, then so be it.”

He pointed out that pushing Ukraine to launch an immediate offensive to retake all occupied regions would risk further devastation and threaten the very survival of the Ukrainian nation. Instead, preserving the state and its people should take precedence over short-term territorial ambitions.

While reaffirming the importance of continued military aid to Kyiv, Pavel expressed his belief that a military solution alone cannot bring the war to an end. He argued that economic measures could be more effective in forcing Russia to change its position and engage in negotiations.

The Czech president called on both Europe and the United States to increase their economic pressure on Moscow. He stated that such measures have proven to be persuasive tools in the past and that Russia’s struggling economy would not withstand long-term sanctions and financial isolation. “Sooner or later, the pressure will force Russia to the negotiating table,” Pavel said, noting that so far Moscow has resisted diplomatic engagement.

Looking beyond the war, Pavel said that Ukraine’s path to European Union membership and its eventual reconstruction could provide an alternative vision for those currently living under Russian occupation. If Ukraine joins the EU and integrates into the single European market, he argued, the people in the occupied territories will see for themselves that life under Ukrainian governance offers far more than what Moscow can provide. “For Russia, these territories are nothing but political leverage, and the people living there are treated as second-class citizens,” he noted.

When asked whether Czech military support for Ukraine would continue after upcoming parliamentary elections, Pavel offered a cautious response. He admitted that he could not guarantee the position of a new government, which may emerge following the vote.

Nonetheless, Pavel stressed that backing Ukraine remains a vital component of Czech defense policy. He said he is already holding talks with party leaders to ensure that the country’s security and foreign policy direction will be maintained, regardless of any political reshuffle in Prague.

Pavel’s comments reflect a pragmatic view of the current stage of the war, underscoring the difficult choices facing Ukraine and its allies. While he remains committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty, his remarks also highlight a growing recognition among some Western leaders that a swift military resolution may no longer be attainable - and that diplomatic and economic strategies must now take center stage.