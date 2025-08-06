Bulgaria Emerges as Major Entry Point for Refugees from Ukraine and Conflict Zones

Society | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 09:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Emerges as Major Entry Point for Refugees from Ukraine and Conflict Zones

Bulgaria has assumed a growing role in managing refugee flows into the European Union, particularly in relation to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. This is highlighted in a recent report by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Bulgaria has received more than 2.3 million Ukrainian refugees. While the majority continued their journey beyond Bulgaria, the government has granted temporary protection to over 204,000 individuals, primarily women and children. As of February 2025, approximately 75,250 Ukrainians remained under temporary protection in the country. This marks a steady rise compared to previous years - 67,000 in 2022 and 72,000 in 2024.

In addition, more than 2,579 Ukrainians who were previously granted protection status in Bulgaria acquired Bulgarian citizenship in 2024. Others opted for different legal residency pathways, moved on to other EU countries, or returned to safer areas of Ukraine.

The report emphasizes that Bulgaria’s role as a frontline EU state extends beyond the Ukrainian crisis. The country remains a significant point of entry for people fleeing conflicts in regions such as Syria and Afghanistan. In 2024, the Bulgarian State Agency for Refugees (SAR) registered 12,250 asylum seekers, down from approximately 22,500 in 2023. Most of these individuals came from Syria and Afghanistan.

Syria continues to account for the largest share of asylum applications in Bulgaria since the civil war began in 2011. Over the past ten years, 55,385 Syrians have applied for protection in the country, with 34,260 of them receiving international protection status.

Despite the numbers, the UNHCR highlights that long-term integration remains a major challenge. Many Syrians and Afghans face continued barriers to accessing employment, education, and adequate living conditions, which contributes to the fluctuating refugee presence in Bulgaria. Nonetheless, the report underlines that Bulgaria's strategic location and consistent reception of refugees affirm its critical position within Europe’s broader efforts to respond to humanitarian crises.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UN, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Asylum

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Businesses Face 25 Million-Euro Expense to Update Cash Registers Ahead of Euro Adoption

Businesses face a 50 million leva expense to update cash registers for dual currency use, euros and leva, ahead of Bulgaria’s eurozone entry

Business | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 15:00

Bulgaria Becomes First Country to Ban Nighttime Electric Scooter Riding

Bulgaria has become the first country in the world to ban nighttime driving of electric vehicles

Society | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 13:00

As Putin and Trump Gear Up to Meet, Majority of Ukrainians Oppose Russian Peace Terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in the near future

World » Ukraine | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 12:35

Bulgaria's Pleven Faces Day and Night Water Cuts as Supplies Dwindle

Starting today, the Bulgarian city of Pleven and nearby settlements will be subject to a scheduled water restriction, imposed both during nighttime and daylight hours

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 10:30

Foreign Tourist Drowns in Bulgaria: Two Fatalities in One Day at Sunny Beach

Two men drowned on August 6 along the beach of the Sunny Beach resort on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast

Society » Incidents | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 10:25

The Situation in Bulgaria: Sakar Blaze Reaches Highway, Pirin Fires Persist, Veliko Tarnovo Arson Case Deepens

The wildfire in the Sakar region, near Harmanli, has raged for a fourth consecutive day

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 09:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria's Pleven Faces Day and Night Water Cuts as Supplies Dwindle

Starting today, the Bulgarian city of Pleven and nearby settlements will be subject to a scheduled water restriction, imposed both during nighttime and daylight hours

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 10:30

Foreign Tourist Drowns in Bulgaria: Two Fatalities in One Day at Sunny Beach

Two men drowned on August 6 along the beach of the Sunny Beach resort on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast

Society » Incidents | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 10:25

The Situation in Bulgaria: Sakar Blaze Reaches Highway, Pirin Fires Persist, Veliko Tarnovo Arson Case Deepens

The wildfire in the Sakar region, near Harmanli, has raged for a fourth consecutive day

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 09:20

Why Fires Are Increasing in Bulgaria

The increase in fires in Bulgaria is influenced by several factors, many of which could be managed or mitigated with timely and effective measures

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 08:53

Bulgaria Among EU’s Most Declining Populations as Demographic Shifts Intensify

Over the past two decades, Bulgarians rank among the top three populations in the European Union that have experienced significant decline

Society | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 08:11

What’s Driving Inflation in Bulgaria Right Now?

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has identified insufficient labor supply and robust private consumption as the primary drivers of inflation in the country

Society | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 17:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria