Bulgaria Emerges as Major Entry Point for Refugees from Ukraine and Conflict Zones

Bulgaria has assumed a growing role in managing refugee flows into the European Union, particularly in relation to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. This is highlighted in a recent report by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Bulgaria has received more than 2.3 million Ukrainian refugees. While the majority continued their journey beyond Bulgaria, the government has granted temporary protection to over 204,000 individuals, primarily women and children. As of February 2025, approximately 75,250 Ukrainians remained under temporary protection in the country. This marks a steady rise compared to previous years - 67,000 in 2022 and 72,000 in 2024.

In addition, more than 2,579 Ukrainians who were previously granted protection status in Bulgaria acquired Bulgarian citizenship in 2024. Others opted for different legal residency pathways, moved on to other EU countries, or returned to safer areas of Ukraine.

The report emphasizes that Bulgaria’s role as a frontline EU state extends beyond the Ukrainian crisis. The country remains a significant point of entry for people fleeing conflicts in regions such as Syria and Afghanistan. In 2024, the Bulgarian State Agency for Refugees (SAR) registered 12,250 asylum seekers, down from approximately 22,500 in 2023. Most of these individuals came from Syria and Afghanistan.

Syria continues to account for the largest share of asylum applications in Bulgaria since the civil war began in 2011. Over the past ten years, 55,385 Syrians have applied for protection in the country, with 34,260 of them receiving international protection status.

Despite the numbers, the UNHCR highlights that long-term integration remains a major challenge. Many Syrians and Afghans face continued barriers to accessing employment, education, and adequate living conditions, which contributes to the fluctuating refugee presence in Bulgaria. Nonetheless, the report underlines that Bulgaria's strategic location and consistent reception of refugees affirm its critical position within Europe’s broader efforts to respond to humanitarian crises.