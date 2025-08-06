Bulgarian Academics and Diplomats Accused of Undermining Vucic Regime in Controversial Serbian Film

A recent "investigative film" broadcast in Belgrade accuses Bulgaria of orchestrating a "Color Revolution" aimed at destabilizing Serbia, according to BGNES. The documentary, titled "University Conspiracy," places Bulgaria at the forefront of efforts to undermine and "dehumanize" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's regime through a network involving Bulgarian academics and diplomats.

The film specifically targets the University of Belgrade’s rector, Vladan Djokic, portraying him as a key figure in leading protests against Vucic following a deadly train station collapse in Novi Sad that claimed 16 lives. Djokic is labeled with harsh epithets including "hypocrite," "traitor," and "foreign agent," with Vucic himself recently branding him a terrorist. The Serbian president also publicly expressed gratitude to Russian intelligence for providing information about the supposed organization of the "Color Revolution" in Serbia. Vucic boasted about authoring a future bestseller - an instructional guide - detailing how he resisted this movement.

The University of Nis also features prominently in the film. It accuses former Faculty of Philosophy rector Natalia Jovanovic of acting under Bulgarian control as the "operational leader of the spy cell." The investigation alleges she maintained close ties with Bulgarian diplomats, notably former Bulgarian consul in Nis Georgi Yurukov, who allegedly facilitated connections between Jovanović, Bulgarian media, and academic circles, including Professor Hristo Bondzholov from the University of Tarnovo.

According to the film, Jovanovic signed numerous agreements with Bulgarian educational institutions, enabling foreign financial interests to infiltrate the Serbian education system without oversight from Serbia’s competent authorities. This, the film claims, established a deep espionage and subversive network orchestrated by Bulgarian diplomats, accusing Jovanovic of betraying Serbia. Current Bulgarian consul Dimitar Tsanov was also criticized heavily.

Following these accusations against Bulgarian officials and scholars, the film extends blame to Croatian, British, German, and American diplomatic missions, alleging they operate through "local traitors and agents."

The creators of this film are known for previously producing a similarly controversial "analysis" that denied the 1995 Srebrenica genocide committed by Bosnian Serbs.

Read more on this topic: Denial as a Threat to the Balkans: Marking 30 Years Since the Srebrenica Genocide

