Bulgaria: Six Days After Evacuation, Ploski Resident Risks New Blaze by Burning Waste (VIDEO)

Six days after a massive wildfire forced the evacuation of the Bulgarian village of Ploski near Sandanski, a 79-year-old resident was caught on drone footage setting fire to waste on his property - an act that risked triggering yet another blaze in an already devastated region. The fire department's drone, which monitors Pirin daily for smoldering hotspots, recorded the man igniting dry foliage despite strict fire bans in place.

Commissioner Valentin Vassilev of the Regional Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection” confirmed that the man was issued a formal act for administrative violation. He had violated regulations prohibiting open burning, especially during high-risk periods like the current heatwave. Authorities acted swiftly, aided by the Blagoevgrad police, to prevent the fire from spreading. The local prosecutor’s office was also notified.

The act comes less than a week after flames crept to within 200 meters of homes in Ploski. The Pirin fire scorched over 50,000 acres, primarily forest, prompting emergency evacuations. Firefighters have warned that fire danger remains extremely high across Bulgaria, as dry conditions, strong winds, and soaring temperatures provide ideal conditions for wildfires.

Commissioner Vassilev underscored the risks: “Across the country, conditions are primed for fires to spread rapidly. Lighting open flames in such weather is incredibly reckless.” He noted that fines for such violations can reach 2,000 leva, but more importantly, he called on families to intervene. “Let’s speak to our parents. What they used to do in the past - burning yard waste - can now be life-threatening. It’s no longer safe.”

The son of the man involved, Anton Kostadinov, expressed remorse when speaking to Bulgarian National Television. “I saw police questioning my father. I’ve always told him not to burn anything. It's a serious mistake. Everything is dry, the mountain burned down. Yes, we are guilty,” he admitted. Despite repeated warnings, the elderly man acted on his own, Kostadinov said, adding, “He’s 80... we warn him, but he does what he wants.”

Meanwhile, the rain that recently fell in Southwestern Bulgaria has brought only limited relief. Fire crews are still battling smoldering fires in the Ilindentsi area of Pirin. The precipitation in Ploski was too light to have any meaningful effect, and fires continue to burn beneath the surface - especially in peat and thick tree trunks that retain heat.

“We’ve been working for four days now on internal fires,” Vassilev told BNT. “Even today we reassigned teams to extinguish an internal fire we located yesterday. The area remains huge, and the peat burns deep.” While the rainfall is welcome, it is far from sufficient to fully extinguish all ongoing fires in the region.

The fire department reports that over 90% of wildfires in Bulgaria are caused by human negligence. In this instance, swift intervention prevented the flames from spreading further. Authorities continue to remind the public that burning plant waste during fire-prone seasons is not only dangerous - it’s punishable by significant fines.