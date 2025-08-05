Ombudswoman Sounds Alarm: 173,000 Bulgarians Without Access to Drinking Water

Over 173,000 people in Bulgaria currently lack access to drinking water, while nearly 60% of the water in the country's supply system is lost due to aging infrastructure. This alarming data was presented by Bulgaria’s Ombudswoman Velislava Delcheva during an appearance on the national television channel.

Delcheva criticized the water utility companies, stating they operate with impunity and fail to fulfill their responsibilities, especially regarding investments in the network and water quality. According to her, stronger accountability is needed, and citizens should be entitled to some form of compensation when the water they receive is of substandard quality.

She also discussed the state’s ongoing efforts to improve care for the elderly and chronically ill, particularly in hospices. While acknowledging the progress made, Delcheva stressed the need for better implementation of existing laws. She pointed out that more must be done to ensure citizens are well-informed about the types of social services available to them and the quality of care provided in state-run and municipal facilities.

Regarding access to such services, Delcheva underlined the importance of sufficient capacity and staffing in medical and social care institutions. She said the government must ensure there are enough places and qualified personnel to meet the needs of vulnerable groups.

In a separate topic, the Ombudswoman addressed the recent reports of abuse at a correctional boarding school in the village of Varnentsi, Silistra region. She described the conditions there as unacceptable and far removed from any appropriate standard for child care and education. Delcheva emphasized the societal importance of ensuring children in these institutions leave with basic literacy skills and practical training so they can build a future for themselves after the age of 18, rather than ending up on the margins of society.

She warned that the focus should extend beyond discipline and physical training, placing more emphasis on education and intellectual development. It is unacceptable, she said, for children in the sixth and seventh grades to struggle with reading and lack comprehension skills.

According to Delcheva, Bulgaria has three such institutions, and although she has not yet visited the other two, reports from 2023 indicate that the conditions are equally troubling. The situation in Varnentsi came to the attention of her office following alerts from UNICEF and the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee.

Delcheva concluded by calling for broader reforms and greater state responsibility, not only in ensuring access to clean water and adequate social services but also in protecting vulnerable children and equipping them with the skills needed for a stable, independent life.