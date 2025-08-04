Nuclear Tensions Soar: Russia Breaks Pact Days Before Trump’s Deadline

Russia has officially abandoned its unilateral moratorium on deploying short- and intermediate-range land-based missiles, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow confirmed on August 4. The announcement follows what Russian officials describe as mounting evidence that the United States is preparing to station similar missile systems in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

The move marks a significant escalation in U.S.-Russia tensions and comes just days ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's August 8 deadline for a peace deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Moscow said the conditions under which it had maintained the moratorium no longer exist. "Given the evolving situation and the actual deployment of U.S.-produced land-based medium- and short-range missiles in various regions, the grounds for continuing our self-imposed restraint have vanished," the Foreign Ministry said.

The moratorium had been in place since 2019, when the U.S. formally exited the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. That Cold War-era agreement, signed by the U.S. and the Soviet Union, had prohibited both sides from fielding ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers. Washington left the treaty under Trump’s first term, citing Russian violations and the growing Chinese missile arsenal, which was never subject to the agreement. After the U.S. withdrawal, Russia had vowed to uphold its own moratorium as long as the U.S. refrained from deploying such weapons.

Now, Russia says that pledge no longer holds.

The statement comes at a time of intensifying rhetoric between the Kremlin and Washington. Trump, who had earlier voiced hope for improving relations with Russia, has taken a markedly tougher tone in recent months, especially in response to the surge in Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities. On July 29, he threatened to impose tariffs on Russian exports if Moscow fails to agree to a ceasefire by August 8.

Additionally, the U.S. President announced the repositioning of nuclear-powered submarines “closer to Russia,” citing threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. In a post on August 2, Trump said the decision was a direct response to Medvedev’s increasingly provocative statements and served as a signal that Washington is prepared to act if Moscow continues on its current path.

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has become one of the most aggressive voices in the Kremlin’s leadership. He recently warned that U.S. involvement in ending the Ukraine conflict risked pulling Washington into a direct confrontation with Moscow. “Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war,” he said in a statement on July 28, claiming the stakes now go beyond Russia and Ukraine.

In April, Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu had already floated the possibility of using nuclear weapons in response to what he called "unfriendly actions" from foreign governments.

Speaking on August 4, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov sought to moderate the tone, stressing that Russia remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation and warning against reckless language. "Russia is very attentive to nuclear issues," he said. "We believe everyone should approach this subject with extreme caution."

Peskov downplayed the significance of the U.S. submarine repositioning, noting that such vessels are routinely on standby. At the same time, he maintained that Russia is not looking to escalate tensions.

Yet, the backdrop to these developments is an increasingly adversarial U.S. stance. Trump’s new sanctions plan includes secondary sanctions that could affect countries doing business with Russia, including major partners like China, India, and Brazil.

Russian officials argue that the U.S. has ignored repeated warnings about the risks of deploying such weapons and accuse Washington of undermining strategic stability. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had already hinted at the change in policy in late 2024, saying the U.S. was moving ahead with missile placements despite Russia and China urging restraint.