Bulgaria Faces Renewed Fire Outbreaks Despite Rain in Affected Regions

A vast forest fire continues to burn across 5,000 acres near Harmanli, between the villages of Dositeevo and Kolarovo. The blaze broke out Monday evening in the Radinchevo area and was quickly intensified by shifting winds. The fire is yet to be contained, according to Tuesday morning updates from regional officials.

More than 60 firefighters are involved in the effort, assisted by 13 fire trucks, municipal staff, forestry workers, and local farmers equipped with machinery. Heavy tracked vehicles have also been deployed to the area. The firefighting operation is being led by Senior Commissioner Mitko Chakalov, Director of the Haskovo Regional Fire Safety and Population Protection Directorate, and Chief Inspector Slavi Spasov, Head of the Harmanli division. On site are Harmanli mayor Maria Kirkova and deputy mayor Valentina Dimulska, monitoring the situation firsthand.

While there is no immediate threat to nearby settlements, the fire remains active and difficult to control. Harmanli Municipality has ensured the provision of food and water for personnel on the ground. Once the flames are extinguished, an assessment will be carried out to determine the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire.

Authorities are reminding the public that careless behavior can easily spark large-scale fires. They urge people to avoid lighting open flames or carrying out any activity that might produce sparks. Citizens are also encouraged to report any signs of fire immediately by calling 112.

Meanwhile, in Southwestern Bulgaria, rain has helped with fire control efforts around Ilindentsi in the Pirin region but has not been enough to fully suppress the danger. Smoldering outbreaks persist, particularly in peat-rich areas and thicker tree trunks, where moisture cannot easily penetrate. Fire crews are still working to contain internal fires that have been burning for four days.

A new flare-up was detected on Monday, and teams were redirected to respond. “There are numerous internal fires we continue to battle,” explained Commissioner Valentin Vassilev, head of the Blagoevgrad Regional Fire Safety Directorate. He noted that while rain is falling in the region, it is insufficient to douse the deeper hotspots.

The village of Ploski, recently evacuated due to the fire threat, continues to see high fire risk. On Monday morning, a drone operated by fire authorities caught a 79-year-old resident burning waste in his yard. The man was reportedly setting fire to dry vegetation and stubble in unsafe weather conditions, which included high temperatures and strong wind - factors that can easily lead to disaster. He now faces a fine of up to 2,000 leva.

Speaking to reporters, the man’s son, Anton Kostadinov, acknowledged the seriousness of the act. “I saw the police questioning my father. It’s a mistake. No one should do this - everything’s dry, the weather is terrible. The mountain has already burned. Yes, we’re at fault,” he admitted, adding that he had warned his father several times against burning.

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov also weighed in via social media, urging Bulgarians not to light outdoor fires under any circumstances. According to fire officials, more than 90% of wildfires in Bulgaria are caused by human negligence.

