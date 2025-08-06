Warm Temperatures and Local Storms Expected in Bulgaria on August 5

Tuesday will bring predominantly sunny weather across Bulgaria. In the western regions, a light north-northwesterly breeze is expected, while in the Danubian Plain, the wind will pick up, moderate to occasionally strong. These areas may also see intervals of cumulus cloud development during the day. Elsewhere across the country, the wind will come from the east, generally light to moderate, but intensifying to strong levels in the eastern areas by the afternoon.

Daily high temperatures will vary widely depending on location. In the southwestern high-altitude valleys, thermometers will peak around 25 to 27°C. In the eastern parts of the country, where the wind will be stronger, the mercury will rise to 34–35°C. The capital, Sofia, will see a maximum temperature of around 27°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be clear and sunny. Winds will blow from the east, light in the morning and picking up to moderate in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures along the coastline will range between 29°C and 31°C. Sea water temperatures will be quite comfortable, holding steady between 26°C and 27°C.

In the mountain regions, cumulus clouds will form, particularly in the western highlands. These areas are likely to see brief afternoon thunderstorms, some of which could be locally intense. There is also a chance of hail in certain spots. Winds will come from the east-southeast, generally light to moderate. At 1,200 metres above sea level, highs will reach around 22°C, while at 2,000 metres temperatures will top out at around 15°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)