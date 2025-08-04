Godsmack, Paradise Lost and More to Rock Bulgaria at HILLS OF ROCK 2026

Just a week after the final encore of HILLS OF ROCK 2025, organizers are already setting the stage for next summer’s edition. The seventh installment of the major music festival in Plovdiv has begun taking shape with the announcement of its first six confirmed bands. According to Fest Team, the event’s long-time organizers, preparations are already underway, and the first names on the lineup signal a powerful start for 2026.

Kicking off the list is the iconic American rock band Godsmack, who are returning to Bulgaria as more than just performers - they are considered by fans to be a fixture in modern hard rock. With a career spanning over two decades, 13 number-one rock singles, and a total of 24 songs in the genre’s Top 10, Godsmack are among the most successful names in rock since 1999. They’ve released eight studio albums, sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, and earned four Grammy nominations. Their latest release, Lighting Up the Sky (2023), blends themes of love, betrayal, and resilience with the band’s signature raw energy. At HILLS OF ROCK 2026, they will perform both timeless hits and new material, promising a powerful set in Plovdiv.

Another major announcement is Nevermore, whose return is spearheaded by two of the band’s original and most influential members - guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams. While honoring their legacy, they are launching a new phase of the band, backed by yet-to-be-announced musicians. With a reputation for technical mastery and emotionally charged compositions, the revamped Nevermore will offer Bulgarian fans a glimpse into a new chapter, while revisiting the band’s storied past.

Adding a darker tone to the lineup, Paradise Lost - one of the founding forces behind the gothic metal genre - will also take the stage. With roots dating back to 1988 in Halifax, the band boasts over 30 years of musical evolution and more than two million albums sold. Their career has been defined by continuous reinvention, moving from death and doom metal origins to electronic-infused works, and back to somber, guitar-driven melodies. The group’s upcoming 17th studio album, Ascension, is due out in September 2025 and promises to weave together all elements of their musical journey. The album will likely be central to their 2026 festival set.

Also confirmed for next year is Nothing More, the progressive metal act from San Antonio known for their blend of intensity and complexity. Between 2014 and 2018, the band had six songs reach the Top 10 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart, with the breakout hit “Go to War” hitting number one. Their self-titled album Nothing More (2014) broke into the Billboard 200, and their follow-up work earned Grammy nominations in three rock categories. Their dynamic and emotionally layered sound will add another texture to the HILLS OF ROCK 2026 experience.

From California comes Of Mice & Men, the metalcore band that has made a name for itself through a mix of heavy riffs and emotional songwriting. Since their formation in 2009, they’ve risen rapidly in the U.S. metalcore scene, with their 2011 album The Flood selling over 100,000 copies and earning them Kerrang!’s Best International New Artist award in 2013. Known for their high-energy performances, they’re expected to deliver a powerful live set in Plovdiv.

Rounding out the first wave of announcements is Vended, the aggressive new metal band from Iowa made up of Griffin Taylor (vocals), Simon Crahan (drums), Cole Espeland (guitar), Jeremiah Pugh (bass), and Connor Grodzicki (guitar). Formed in 2018, the group has quickly garnered attention for their ferocious live shows and unapologetic sound. Bulgarian fans will remember their explosive performance at the 2022 edition of the festival. Now, more mature and seasoned, Vended returns to prove their growing dominance on the international scene.

With the dates set for July 24–26, 2026, HILLS OF ROCK is gearing up for another major edition at Plovdiv’s Rowing Base. The early interest from fans has already been evident - initial promotional tickets sold out quickly, and a new batch is now available through the Ticket Station network.