Bulgaria Sees Sixth Consecutive Monthly Drop in Job Listings

Society | August 4, 2025, Monday // 16:21
Job listings across all sectors in Bulgaria saw a noticeable decline in July, according to an analysis by the country’s top online employment platform.

Compared to June, the number of job advertisements dropped by 12%, translating to over 5,000 fewer listings. The downtrend is not limited to the month-on-month data - on an annual basis, July 2025 saw 3,000 fewer job offers compared to the same month last year, marking a 7% decrease.

Analysts point out that this marks the sixth month in a row with declining job opportunities, highlighting it as a clear and sustained trend. The report underscores that the contraction spans every sector without exception.

Several factors are cited for the decline. The traditional summer slowdown, when both employers and job seekers take time off, is seen as a key reason. Broader economic stagnation is also named, along with the increasing integration of artificial intelligence technologies, which has begun to alter the way businesses operate and fill roles.

The most pronounced decrease in July occurred in the hospitality industry. "Hotels and Restaurants" recorded a 27% drop, or around 2,000 fewer ads. Manufacturing followed with a 12% reduction, while "Trade and Sales" experienced a 10% dip.

Year-on-year, the decline is evident across nearly all sectors. The only exception is construction, which posted a 5% increase in job listings compared to July 2024.

